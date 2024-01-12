en English
Business

Navigating the Tax Maze: Common Mistakes to Evade When Filing Income Tax Returns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Navigating the Tax Maze: Common Mistakes to Evade When Filing Income Tax Returns

As the tax season approaches, the rush to file income tax returns is palpable. However, this haste often leads to costly mistakes, undermining the financial health of individuals and businesses alike. From failing to double-check social security numbers to mailing a paper return, the list of potential errors is long and varied.

Free Tax Preparation Services: An Overlooked Lifeline

One common error is paying for tax preparation services when there are free alternatives available. Numerous major companies and programs offer such services, their availability contingent on income levels. The convenience of professional help sometimes blinds taxpayers to these free resources, resulting in unnecessary expenses.

Double-Checking: The Antidote to Silly Mistakes

Another pervasive mistake is providing incorrect Social Security numbers, which are indispensable for all dependents listed on a return. A simple oversight like this can delay processing and cause undue stress. Similarly, misspelled names, particularly following a name change due to marriage or divorce, can cause complications. While software has significantly reduced math errors, double-checking entered numbers remains crucial. A missing signature on a paper return or a check can also postpone processing.

Filing Status and Deductions: The Invisible Pitfalls

Selecting the wrong filing status can impact deductions and standard deductions. Single parents and married couples need to be particularly attentive to their options to avoid this error. Overlooking valuable deductions or credits can result in a diminished refund, making it essential to be aware of potential tax breaks. Additionally, underreporting income, including earnings from side jobs or gambling winnings, can have severe repercussions if audited.

E-Filing versus Traditional Mailing: The Choice Matters

Lastly, mailing a tax return increases the risk of errors and defers refunds, whereas e-filing offers a more secure and expedited refund process. Despite the perceived complexity of electronic filing, its benefits far outweigh its drawbacks. Avoiding these common mistakes can save time, money, and prevent potential audits, ensuring a smoother tax filing process.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

