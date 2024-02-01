Navigating the Labyrinth of Tax Preparation: Options and Costs

The tax season brings with it a myriad of challenges for individuals grappling with intricate forms, bookkeeping woes, and elusive receipts. The average cost of having a professional prepare a simple federal tax return is roughly $251—a figure that escalates with the complexity of one's tax situation. However, a spectrum of free and paid tax preparation options is now available to ease this annual ordeal.

The IRS Stepping In With Direct File

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers Free Fillable Forms for federal taxes and the IRS Free File program for those earning less than $72,000. This program might also cover state tax filing, although participation varies among states. Some states have initiated their own free tax filing portals to assist their citizens. In a pilot attempt, the IRS is testing its Direct File program across 12 states.

Direct File is designed for taxpayers filing W-2 wages with standard tax credits and breaks. It may not, however, be suitable for those with gig-work income, stock proceeds, or claiming certain credits. The program has garnered both criticism and support from major tax prep companies like TurboTax and H&R Block. The features and limitations of Direct File are also noteworthy as it can handle jobless benefits and certain tax credits, but not all.

Taxpayers Face Rising Costs

Despite the advent of Direct File, taxpayers are facing escalating costs for tax return preparation, accounting fees, and even DIY filing tools. Many tax preparation firms have hiked prices to compensate for the increased costs of labor and software. The average cost for filing an individual return soared to $248 in 2023 from $213 in 2021. Companies like H&R Block and TurboTax have also raised prices for their DIY filing tools.

Free and Paid Tax Preparation Options

Apart from Direct File, there are several free and paid tax preparation options available. Major tax preparation brands like TurboTax and H&R Block offer free services for simple tax situations, albeit with certain limitations. Other 100% free tax preparation services with varying restrictions are also available, ideal for straightforward returns. For more convoluted situations, or for those seeking professional assurance, paid services provide step-by-step guidance through the process, encapsulating the best of both worlds.

Information on the best tax software for investors, multiple ways to file taxes, tax software for small business owners, and unlimited state returns is also available. Active duty service members have access to free federal and state filing. Insights into the features and pricing of TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and Jackson Hewitt offer a comparative perspective for taxpayers.