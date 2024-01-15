en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Navigating the Intricacies of Social Security Spousal Benefits in Retirement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Navigating the Intricacies of Social Security Spousal Benefits in Retirement

James, like many retirees, has questions concerning the benefits of Social Security, a lifeline for nearly 90% of retired workers. His curiosity pertains to whether his wife can claim spousal benefits once he retires. To understand this, we need to delve into the intricacies of Social Security, its impact, and the strategies for maximizing these benefits.

Understanding Social Security Spousal Benefits

Spousal benefits, a component of Social Security, allows a person to claim up to 50% of their spouse’s full retirement benefit at their spouse’s Full Retirement Age (FRA). However, if a person begins collecting their own Social Security before their FRA, their benefits are permanently reduced. This reduction also applies when switching to spousal benefits.

The Influence of Age and Retirement Timing

The specific amount a spouse is entitled to under spousal benefits depends on various factors including their age when they start collecting benefits and when they switch to spousal benefits. For example, if James’ wife switches to spousal benefits after reaching her FRA, she will not face an additional reduction. Her benefit will be based on 50% of James’ Primary Insurance Amount (PIA). However, because she started collecting at age 65, her benefit is already reduced and this reduction will carry over when she switches to spousal benefits.

Maximizing Social Security Benefits

Optimizing Social Security benefits is a complex process, influenced by work history, claiming age, and retirement credits. For instance, retirees may suspend their Social Security benefits to earn delayed retirement credits. The age of retirement is also essential in calculating the total Social Security benefits. Moreover, there are certain limitations, such as spouses not being able to earn delayed retirement credits or claim spousal benefits while waiting for their own retired-worker benefit to accumulate these credits.

The second round of January Social Security checks are scheduled for release in the coming days, with an average increase of 3.2% for recipients. The maximum amount available to seniors this year is $4,873, while the average paid to all retired workers is $1,907. It’s worth noting that those with disabilities can also claim both SSDI and SSI benefits, funded by general taxes.

James and others seeking to navigate the complexities of Social Security may find it beneficial to consult with a financial advisor. It’s also advisable to check their benefits package for 2024 via the my Social Security portal. This can help in making informed decisions and ensuring a comfortable retirement.

0
Finance
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
14 seconds ago
NOVA Merchant Bank Raises Salaries Amid Economic Challenges; Launches Graduate Trainee Program
In an unprecedented move, NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has declared a significant pay increase for all its staff members, with a hike up to 50% effective from November 1, 2023. This decision, undertaken by the Board of Directors, is a testament to the Bank’s commitment towards its workforce amidst challenging global economic conditions and escalating
NOVA Merchant Bank Raises Salaries Amid Economic Challenges; Launches Graduate Trainee Program
BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
2 mins ago
BRT Service Shutdown in Lagos: Commuters Stranded as Drivers Strike Over Unpaid Salaries
Pension Industry's Foreign Assets Surge, Local Asset Base Skyrockets in Q3 2023
13 mins ago
Pension Industry's Foreign Assets Surge, Local Asset Base Skyrockets in Q3 2023
UNC Chapel Hill Welcomes New Dining Options at Lenoir Hall
38 seconds ago
UNC Chapel Hill Welcomes New Dining Options at Lenoir Hall
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
45 seconds ago
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
Singapore Government to Disburse Assurance Package Payouts Amid Rising Inflation
1 min ago
Singapore Government to Disburse Assurance Package Payouts Amid Rising Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
31 seconds
Casper-Natrona Health Department: Ensuring Food Safety through Unannounced Inspections
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
53 seconds
Governor Yahaya Bello's Deposition of Local Monarch Sparks Controversy in Nigeria
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
1 min
Matthew Stafford's Resilience Shines Despite Graphic Injury During Wild Card Game
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
1 min
BJP Criticizes Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', Urges Internal Rectification
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
4 mins
Generation Z Challenges Online Rating Systems: A Quest for Authenticity
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
4 mins
Vietnam's Communist Party Leader Nguyen Phu Trong Appears at National Assembly Amid Health Speculation
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
4 mins
Team Secret's Triumphant Farewell to Haven at PredatorLeague2024
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
9 mins
Don Pyke Steps Into CEO Role at West Coast Eagles, Signals New Era for the Club
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
9 mins
New York Knicks' DiVincenzo and Flynn: A Resemblance Beyond the Court
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
35 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
42 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
7 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app