Navigating the Fourth-Quarter Earnings Season: A Guide for Traders

As we step into the second week of January, the fourth-quarter earnings season in the United States is about to take off, headlined by banking behemoths such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup. Market analysts from the US financial data conglomerate, FactSet, predict a dip in earnings by 0.1% for the S&P 500 companies. This marks the fourth instance in the past five quarters where the index has registered a year-on-year decline in earnings.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Financial Landscape

On the eve of the bank holiday, U.S. stock futures displayed fluctuating patterns. E-mini S&P 500 Index futures fell by 5.25 points, settling at 4811.25, E-mini Dow Jones futures dipped 35 points, and E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures declined by 8.00 points. After the previous week’s downturns, major U.S. stock indexes experienced a resurgence. Inflation control measures brought a mixed bag of news. The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in December, while the Producer Price Index dipped by 0.1%.

The Earnings Season Kickoff

Advertisment

The U.S. earnings season set in motion with major banks reporting a drop in the fourth-quarter net income compared to the last year. Analysts anticipate a 0.1% drop in earnings for S&P 500 companies. The bond market faced a week of turbulence, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond initially spiking to 4.07%, before settling down to 3.96% at the week's end.

Looking Forward: Anticipating Market Trends

As we look forward to a shortened trading week in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a slightly bearish outlook looms over the market. Economic data and projected Federal Reserve rate cuts will be pivotal in shaping market trends. Key earnings to watch out for include those from Goldman Sachs, Kinder Morgan, and Travelers. The E-mini S&P 500 Index presently stands at 4811.25, trading above both the 200-day moving average at 4502.17 and the 50-day moving average at 4666.84, indicating bullish mid-term and long-term momentum. Traders should keep a close eye on the crucial level at 4808.25 for potential shifts in market sentiment.