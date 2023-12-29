2024 Changes to Have Significant Impact on Personal Finances

As the calendar prepares to flip to 2024, financial changes are in the offing, and the recently released guide by Nine Entertainment Co. is the resource individuals need to grapple with the shifts.

This guide offers a detailed perspective on the transformations expected in 2024.

SECURE 2.0 Act and Retirement Planning

The SECURE 2.0 Act, set to introduce significant amendments to retirement planning, is one of the changes to anticipate in 2024.

The Act adjusts the age for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts and increases catch-up contribution limits for those aged 60 and older.

It also brings the opportunity for penalty-free distributions from IRAs to cover specific costs and the choice to roll over funds from a 529 education plan into a Roth IRA.