en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

2024 Changes to Have Significant Impact on Personal Finances

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
2024 Changes to Have Significant Impact on Personal Finances

As the calendar prepares to flip to 2024, financial changes are in the offing, and the recently released guide by Nine Entertainment Co. is the resource individuals need to grapple with the shifts.

This guide, available in both video and written formats, offers a detailed perspective on the transformations expected in 2024, and intriguingly, also brings to light an unusual property listing.

SECURE 2.0 Act and Retirement Planning

The SECURE 2.0 Act, set to introduce significant amendments to retirement planning, is one of the changes to anticipate in 2024.

The Act adjusts the age for Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts and increases catch-up contribution limits for those aged 60 and older.

It also brings the opportunity for penalty-free distributions from IRAs to cover specific costs and the choice to roll over funds from a 529 education plan into a Roth IRA.

0
BNN Newsroom Finance
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

By BNN Correspondents

'Survivor' Winners Parvati Shallow and Erika Casupanan Come Out as Queer

By Salman Khan

Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs ...
@BNN Newsroom · 2 mins
Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs ...
heart comment 0
Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours
A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey’s Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period
Pope Benedict XVI’s Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today’s Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World
Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement

By Momen Zellmi

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement
Latest Headlines
World News
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
28 seconds
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
3 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
8 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
8 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
8 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
9 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
18 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
19 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app