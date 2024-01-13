Navigating the Financial Advisory Landscape: A Self-Directed Investor’s Quest

In the quest for financial security and independence, a self-directed investor, having successfully retired at the age of 58 with a robust portfolio worth $1.8 million, is seeking a financial adviser. Not just any adviser, but one who can provide periodic checkups without the burden of an ongoing fee. The investor, preferring not to part with a percentage of their hard-earned assets under management, is in search of a financial companion offering services at an hourly or flat fee.

Seeking Advice, Not Management

For such an investor, the recommendation comes from Danielle Miura, a certified financial planner at Spark Financials. Miura suggests finding a financial adviser who offers advice-only services and does not manage investments. This approach aligns perfectly with the investor’s preference for paying only for the time they need with their adviser, without handing over a share of their assets.

Discovering Compatible Advisers

Kaleb Paddock, another certified financial planner, throws light on the path to finding such advisers. He recommends leveraging networks such as the XY Planning Network, NAPFA, or the Fee-Only Network. These platforms house professionals who are attuned to the investor’s needs, offering services on an hourly or flat fee basis.

Understanding the Cost and Scope of Services

Investors must be cognizant of the potential costs of such services. It is essential to inquire about the full breadth of services that go beyond investment management. One should also ask for past client experiences regarding specific issues. This will ensure that the investor is not only paying for what they need but also getting value for their money.

Exploring Alternative Options

For those nearing or already in retirement, the article sheds light on the world of Robo advisors. Cheaper than traditional investment advisors, they offer the benefits of automated investing with human financial advisors. Empower, Retirable, Betterment, Wealthfront, and Sigfig are some of the many options available. They bring the customizable nature of Robo advisors to the fingertips of investors, underscoring the attractiveness of this option for those seeking financial advice without ongoing fees.

As we look back on this story from September 2022, the guidance it offers remains relevant, illuminating the path for self-directed investors seeking financial advice without the burden of ongoing fees.