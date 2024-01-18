Navigating the 2024 Tax Season: Sharon Epperson's Three Critical Tips

As the 2024 tax season looms, Sharon Epperson of CNBC has outlined three critical tax tips for individuals to navigate their finances more effectively. These guidelines aim to help taxpayers abide by tax laws while maximizing their savings, a crucial aspect of financial management.

Retirement Contributions: A Double Bonus

The first tip centers around contributing to retirement accounts like an IRA or a 401(k). Such contributions can reduce your taxable income, thereby lowering your current tax bill. In addition, it allows you to save for the future, serving a dual purpose. In light of the updates on retirement account contributions under the SECURE Act 2.0, taxpayers should evaluate their retirement savings strategies to optimize tax benefits.

Understanding and Utilizing Tax Credits

The second tip underscores the importance of understanding and utilizing tax credits. Unlike deductions, tax credits can directly reduce the amount of tax one owes, proving to be more beneficial. Epperson suggests that taxpayers should review their eligibility for credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or education-related credits. These credits can potentially offer substantial savings, especially if you fall within the updated income tax brackets for 2024.

Organization: The Key to Efficient Tax Filing

The final tip from Epperson is on organization. Keeping good records throughout the year is not merely a suggestion but an essential practice for all taxpayers. Proper documentation of income, deductions, and credits is vital when filing taxes and can be beneficial in case of an audit. By staying organized and having clear records of your Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Savings Accounts (FSA) contributions, Social Security benefits, and other financial transactions, you can ensure a smoother, less costly tax filing process.

With the 2024 Standard Deduction, state tax changes for 2024, and other tax-related updates, taxpayers are encouraged to seek professional advice to strategize their tax planning effectively. Insight Wealth Strategies is one such resource offering assistance in tax planning strategies for 2024.