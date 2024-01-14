en English
Business

Navigating the 2024 Startup and Investment Landscape: Insights from Jenny Fielding

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Navigating the 2024 Startup and Investment Landscape: Insights from Jenny Fielding

As 2024 unfolds, founders and their boards are urged to hold candid dialogues about their companies’ present stance, growth prospects, and plausible routes to goal attainment. The hefty cash reserves amassed in 2021 are depleting, potentially making it a challenge for businesses to hit the milestones mandatory for the ensuing funding round. Alternative finance partners could prove to be a beneficial resource to reinforce the mission, extending the runway, financing M&A, or acting as an added capital source and strategic relationship to buttress objectives while potentially reducing future dilution.

Challenges in the Startup and Investment Landscape

The podcast episode of ‘Equity’ shines a spotlight on Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures, a founder collective and early-stage venture firm. The conversation delves into the flight to quality in startups in 2024 and how smaller firms grapple with their larger competitors in the prevailing investment landscape. The discussion also broaches the topic of the ‘great VC resignation’.

Fielding, a former managing director for accelerator Techstars and the founder of multiple companies, including the mobile software company Switch Mobile, brings significant insights into the dynamics of startups’ flight to quality. She sheds light on this trend’s implications and its bearing on the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Implications of the ‘Great VC Resignation’

One of the key highlights of the conversation is the ‘great VC resignation,’ promising to provide a comprehensive understanding of the current state of venture capital and its possible implications for the industry. This shift in the venture capital landscape indicates an evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem, with potential changes in investment strategies and startup growth.

Business Finance
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

