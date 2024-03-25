Navigating Term Life Insurance Expiry: Options for Continued Coverage

As term life insurance reaches its expiry, individuals and families find themselves at a crossroads, facing decisions that could significantly impact their financial security. Lillian Huang, a certified financial planner in Calgary, frequently observes younger families grappling with their next steps post-term insurance. The affordability of Term 10 or Term 20 life insurance makes it a go-to choice for those in the early stages of career and family life, yet the question of what to do as these terms end remains paramount.

Reassessing Financial Needs and Coverage

When term insurance expires, it's crucial to reevaluate financial situations and coverage needs. Factors such as health, financial obligations, and dependent status play a pivotal role in this assessment. Brian So, a life insurance advisor from Vancouver, suggests that some may find discontinuing their life insurance policy advantageous, redirecting funds toward investments or debt reduction, depending on their financial landscape and goals.

Exploring Renewal and Alternatives

Renewal options often present a straightforward path for those in less favorable health, eliminating the need for a new medical assessment. However, the steep premium increase upon renewal serves as a deterrent for many. Nicole Marques, a Toronto-based independent insurance advisor, emphasizes the importance of shopping around for the best rates, especially for those in good health. Meanwhile, considering permanent life insurance from the start could provide a lifelong solution, albeit at a higher cost.

Permanent vs. Term Insurance: Making the Right Choice

Deciding between permanent and term insurance hinges on several factors, including financial stability, debt, and age. Permanent insurance, though more expensive, guarantees coverage without expiration, while term insurance offers affordability with a finite coverage period. Ms. Marques advises young individuals to consider permanent insurance early to manage costs effectively, potentially combining it with term riders for comprehensive coverage at a reasonable premium.

Ultimately, the decision on how to proceed post-term insurance expiration is highly personal and contingent on an array of financial and life circumstances. Consulting with a financial advisor to navigate these choices can ensure that individuals and families maintain the necessary protection as their needs and situations evolve. As life's unpredictability underscores the importance of adequate coverage, the mantra 'some insurance is better than no insurance' rings especially true.