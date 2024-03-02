Navigating Tax Season 2024: New Hampshire DRA Unveils Key Updates, Tips for Taxpayers

As New Hampshire residents and business owners gear up for tax season, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration (NHDRA) is providing guidance to help simplify the filing process. The NHDRA is offering updates on this season's tax filing procedures and legislative changes, along with valuable tips to assist both taxpayers and tax preparers.
New Tax Rates and Legislative Updates
Tax Rate Modifications: Business Profits Tax rate has been reduced to 7.5% for periods ending on or after December 31, 2023. Similarly, the Interest & Dividends Tax rate sees a reduction to 4% for the same periods. Additionally, for periods ending on or after December 31, 2024, the Interest & Dividends Tax rate will further decrease to 3%.
Form Adjustments: Noteworthy changes include the addition of extra lines on the BET Credit Worksheet and DP-160 form to account for BET credits from the ninth taxable period. Also, specific checkboxes on the BT-Summary form have been streamlined.
Tips for a Smooth Tax Filing Experience
Going paperless is highly encouraged, with the NHDRA highlighting the use of its Modernized e-File (MeF) system or the Granite Tax Connect (GTC) online portal. These platforms not only expedite the filing process but also allow for quicker direct deposit refunds. Taxpayers are reminded to use the most current tax forms, available on the NHDRA's Forms Page, to avoid errors. Furthermore, paying taxes, penalties, or interest promptly is crucial to avoid additional charges.
Resources and Assistance
For those needing assistance, the NHDRA website and the Taxpayer Services Division offer a wealth of resources and support. With the aim of empowering individuals and business owners with knowledge and tools for easy tax system navigation, the NHDRA is committed to enhancing taxpayer understanding and compliance.
As tax season approaches, staying informed about these updates and utilizing available resources can significantly ease the tax filing process for New Hampshire taxpayers.