Navigating Tax Season 2024: Essential Tips to Dodge Scams and Protect Your Finances

With the advent of digital convenience, completing tasks online has become a norm, but it also opens doors to potential cyber threats, especially during tax season. Scammers are increasingly targeting individuals filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR), leveraging the surge in digital tax filings to execute their fraudulent schemes. The State Bank of India's report indicates a significant increase in ITR filings, projecting over 85 million by the end of the financial year 2023-24, presenting a ripe playground for scammers.

Guard Against Fake IT Notices and Calls

Impersonation of the Income Tax Department through fake notices and calls has become a common tactic among scammers. Vipin Surelia, Head of Risk Services at Visa India and South Asia, advises taxpayers to be vigilant. "If you receive an email claiming to be from the IT Department or asking you to visit a website, do not respond. Verify the legitimacy of any 'overdue' or 'pending' notices through the official IT Department portal," he emphasizes, highlighting the importance of authenticating notices to avoid falling prey to scams.

Ensuring Secure Payment Methods

When it comes to making online tax payments, the security of your transaction is paramount. Surelia recommends using credit or debit cards equipped with advanced security features like tokenisation, which safeguards personal data from third parties. Additionally, enabling transaction alerts and regularly reviewing account statements can help detect and prevent unauthorized activity, ensuring the safety of your financial information.

Protect Your Personal Information

Maintaining the privacy of your personal information is crucial in safeguarding against tax scams. Avoid sharing sensitive details such as card numbers, PINs, or CVV codes. Utilizing secure e-filing services, avoiding public WiFi networks, and activating two-factor authentication can further enhance your online security. Surelia also suggests removing personal information from dubious data broker websites to prevent privacy breaches and financial risks. "Lastly, employing anti-virus software, anti-spyware, and firewalls can shield you from phishing emails containing harmful software," Surelia adds, underscoring the comprehensive measures needed to protect against tax scams.

As tax season approaches, staying informed and vigilant becomes crucial in protecting oneself from falling victim to scams. By adhering to these essential tips and keeping abreast of the latest security practices, taxpayers can navigate the tax filing process safely and securely, ensuring the protection of their finances and personal information.