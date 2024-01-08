en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Navigating Tax Savings and Investments in the 2024 Financial Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Navigating Tax Savings and Investments in the 2024 Financial Year

With a new financial year on the horizon, taxpayers are poised at a crucial juncture, needing to evaluate their tax liabilities under both the old and new tax regimes before making any investment decisions for tax savings. The year 2024 presents a dichotomy of choices and potential consequences, changing the landscape of investment strategies.

Understanding the New Tax Regime

In the new tax regime, deductions often relied upon, such as those under Section 80C and 80CCD, are no longer available. This could mean that for some, the new regime may prove more beneficial, rendering additional investments unnecessary. However, if upon evaluation, the old tax regime proves to be more advantageous, taxpayers should consider making appropriate investments to optimize their tax savings.

Life Insurance: A Cautionary Tale

A key point to remember in this financial journey is that life insurance should not be sought solely for tax-saving purposes. Insurance is a protective measure, designed to provide adequate protection for one’s family. Investment decisions should not compromise this primary objective.

Exploring Investment Avenues for Tax Savings

Tax and investment experts shine light on various investment options available for tax savings. These include the Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), fixed interest products like the National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), and the Public Provident Fund (PPF). PPF, in particular, is a favorable option for those in higher tax brackets seeking tax-free interest earnings.

Other investment avenues include voluntary contributions to provident funds, health insurance premiums qualifying for Section 80D deductions, and home loan repayments that offer deductions under Section 24 and Section 80C.

For a disciplined investment strategy, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds is highly recommended, offering both tax benefits and potential wealth appreciation over time.

Beyond Tax Savings: Long-Term Wealth Generation

Financial experts emphasize the need to explore a diverse range of investments, not solely for tax savings, but for long-term wealth generation. The objective isn’t just to minimize tax liability, but to create a well-balanced, tax-efficient portfolio that grows over time.

0
Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
1 min ago
Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features
A revolution in connectivity and storage options is on the horizon with the unveiling of a new Hyper dock, set to redefine the concept of data transfer and storage for users. This cutting-edge dock comes packed with several advanced features, notably three Thunderbolt 5 ports, a built-in CFexpress Type B memory card slot, and a
Hyper Dock Revolutionizes Connectivity with Advanced Features
Australian Pubs Garner Larger Share of Gambling Profits
5 mins ago
Australian Pubs Garner Larger Share of Gambling Profits
Eicher Motors: A Snapshot of Current Stock Market Performance
5 mins ago
Eicher Motors: A Snapshot of Current Stock Market Performance
Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting
2 mins ago
Mandalay Property Agent Association Holds its 5th Annual Meeting
Steinhoff's Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation
2 mins ago
Steinhoff's Presence Fades in Stellenbosch Amid Delisting and Liquidation
Cafe Beirut Shuts Down: The Changing Landscape of Lebanese Cuisine in Boston
4 mins ago
Cafe Beirut Shuts Down: The Changing Landscape of Lebanese Cuisine in Boston
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst GOP Opposition
4 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Avert Government Shutdown Amidst GOP Opposition
Jahvon Quinerly's Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers
5 mins
Jahvon Quinerly's Last-Second 3-Pointer Seals Victory for Memphis Tigers
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
5 mins
NFL Teams Secure Playoff Spots as Regular Season Games Conclude
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
5 mins
Thrilling College Basketball Games Across the US: Sunday, January 7th Recap
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
6 mins
Thrills, Spills, and Overtime Thrillers: January 7th College Basketball Roundup
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
6 mins
Unmasking MRFF's Research Priorities: Insights from Recent Webinar
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
7 mins
Iowa House 2024: Unchanged Balance, New Faces, and Leadership Shifts
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
7 mins
Joel Embiid's Knee Soreness: An Unexpected Setback for the Sixers
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
7 mins
Joel Embiid Sidelined: Knee Soreness Sidelines 76ers' Star for Jazz Game
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
6 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app