Finance

Navigating Pension Recycling: A Reader’s Query

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
A reader recently approached us with a curious pension quandary. They asked whether they could increase their pension contributions by £12,000 per annum without falling afoul of the taxman’s stringent rules on pension recycling. The reader was in possession of a final salary pension that had matured, thus earning them an annual income of £12,000. They were contemplating reducing their salary by the same amount to contribute to their defined contribution pension via a salary sacrifice arrangement.

Understanding Pension Recycling

Pension recycling is a practice that the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) frowns upon. Essentially, it is an attempt to manipulate the pension system to gain additional tax relief. A typical scenario where recycling could be suspected is if an individual reinvests a tax-free lump sum back into their pension, thereby receiving tax relief on the new contribution. It is a loophole that HMRC has been keen to close.

The HMRC’s Stance

The HMRC’s rules are designed to penalize individuals if the tax-free lump sum received over a 12-month period exceeds £7,500 and results in a 30% or more increase in pension contributions. This assessment can include contributions made for up to two years after receiving the tax-free cash compared to the period prior to that.

Seeking Advice

Navigating through the labyrinthine rules of pension recycling can be daunting. Errors could lead to hefty penalties. As such, it is beneficial for individuals like our reader to consult a regulated financial adviser. They can provide a clear understanding of these rules and help avoid any potential financial pitfalls.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

