Navigating Nifty Resistance: Market Predictions Amid Astrological Considerations

Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:47 am EST
Navigating Nifty Resistance: Market Predictions Amid Astrological Considerations

The resistance that Nifty is encountering at the 21800 level suggests a migration from frontline activity to a more lateral market movement. This indicates a potential for a sideways reversal in the near future. Despite the markets closing positively last week, activity on the last day was unexpectedly low, particularly considering it was the week, month, and quarter’s closing day.

Ambiguous Market Predictions

The oil and gas sector is noted as a domain where quick profits can be realized, at a time when investor confidence and market valuations are at their peak. However, caution is advised as breaking the 21090 level could denote a trend reversal with a potential target for the downward rally at 20540 and 20281. This could be reached within 30 days of the initial trigger.

Potential Bullish Sentiment

The analysis proposes that bullish sentiment may persist for a few more days, with increased volatility and a possibility of new highs in the next ten days. Media, MNC, and Pharma sectors are expected to exhibit positive upward movement, while the Oil and Gas sector is anticipated to see some action. Strict stops are advised for active bullish participation in trading activities.

Astrological and Historical Considerations

Incorporating astrological references, it is suggested that the retrograde motion of planet Jupiter could impact market sectors, with a belief that consumption, FMCG, and infra companies may yield good returns. The historical difficulty of the month of January for global equity investors is also noted, and an ‘Ambush zone’ is identified between January 14 and February 15, which could align with a more conservative or bearish market approach.

Business Finance Investments
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

