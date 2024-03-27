Navigating Lok Sabha Elections: FIIs Inject Rs 6,851 Crore into Indian Equities

During general election years, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) exhibit distinct investment behaviors, with the last five Lok Sabha elections providing insightful trends. This year, FIIs have already infused Rs 6,851 crore into Indian equities, marking a significant shift from earlier trends observed in January and February. The primary markets have welcomed an inflow of Rs 15,816.75 crore so far in 2024, indicating a strong foreign investment sentiment towards the Indian market.

The Year Gone By

The Indian stock market has seen over a 30% increase in the last 12 months, fueled by expectations of political stability and the early stages of a capital expenditure cycle. Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, believes that if the incumbent government secures a strong majority, India will witness significant foreign inflows, predominantly in large-cap stocks. This trend is expected to continue, with substantial flows from FIIs anticipated throughout the remainder of the calendar year and into the next financial year.

Post-Election Expectations

Post-election, sectors such as real estate, capital expenditure, and energy are poised for significant inflows. Starting June 28, India will enter JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, expected to inject approximately $2 billion monthly into the country. This inclusion is anticipated to escalate investment trends over time, emphasizing debt, where the 10-year yield stands at about 7.08%, with no rate cuts factored in. Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors, expects total inflows to be to the extent of $35 billion in 2024 in both debt and equities.

Market Dynamics and Foreign Perspective

Despite the optimism, FIIs are currently cautious, awaiting a correction in Indian equity markets before engaging more aggressively. The ongoing strength in US and Japan equity markets, along with better valuations in other Asian markets, are factors holding them back. However, the outcome of the election remains a crucial determinant of future FPI flows into India. An adverse result could potentially affect the inflows, highlighting the importance of political stability for foreign investments in India.