Navigating IRS Audit Triggers: Strategies to Avoid Tax Scrutiny in 2024

As tax season unfolds, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has sharpened its focus on enhancing services, technology, and enforcement, spotlighting the ever-present concern of audits among taxpayers. While recent enforcement actions have predominantly targeted high-income individuals and large entities, ordinary filers are not immune to scrutiny, especially when certain red flags are present. Tax professionals emphasize the importance of understanding these triggers to sidestep the daunting audit lottery.

Understanding Audit Red Flags

One of the most common pitfalls for taxpayers is failing to report all income, a discrepancy easily spotted by the IRS through information returns like Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-B. According to Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, data mismatches between reported income and IRS records are a primary cause of audits. Another significant red flag is claiming disproportionate deductions. Tax experts, including Ryan Losi from CPA firm Piascik, advise that deductions vastly exceeding norms for one's income bracket can attract unwanted IRS attention. Proper documentation and avoidance of rounded figures in expense reporting are crucial for legitimacy.

High-Risk Credits and the Importance of Accuracy

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), designed to aid low- to moderate-income workers, is another area under the IRS microscope due to its refundable nature and the high rate of improper claims. Filers claiming the EITC face a substantially higher audit rate, underscoring the need for meticulous claim verification to avoid audit triggers. Emphasizing accuracy, Losi recommends using actual expenses over estimates to ensure claims are defensible under scrutiny.

IRS's Evolving Audit Strategy

Despite a historical decrease in individual audit rates, the IRS is evolving its strategy by reducing the number of correspondence audits, especially for EITC claims, starting fiscal 2024. This shift highlights a broader effort to refine audit processes and target areas with higher incidences of discrepancies or abuse. Taxpayers are advised to remain vigilant, ensuring their filings are accurate and fully substantiated to mitigate the risk of audit.

As the IRS continues to adapt its enforcement strategies, understanding and addressing potential audit triggers becomes paramount for taxpayers. By staying informed and meticulous in tax preparation, individuals can navigate the complexities of tax season with confidence, minimizing the likelihood of facing the audit lottery. As the landscape of tax enforcement evolves, the importance of accuracy, documentation, and adherence to IRS guidelines remains the cornerstone of successful tax filing.