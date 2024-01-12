en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Navigating Investments Amid Life’s Challenges: A Guide to Simplification

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Navigating Investments Amid Life’s Challenges: A Guide to Simplification

Imagine standing at the junction of life’s many challenges and your investment journey. Be it the joy of welcoming a child, the upheaval of moving houses, or the responsibility of caring for aging parents – life occasionally distracts us from managing our investments. This is a tale of how individuals can navigate the sea of investments without having to moonlight as part-time portfolio managers. The trick? Simplification.

Unraveling the Investment Knot

Investing can be an enticing hobby for some, a chore for others. Regardless, the essence of investment management, according to academic research, lies not in stock selection or market timing but in asset allocation. Simplifying one’s investment strategy involves streamlining and decluttering. The idea is to weed out underperforming funds, narrowing down holdings to a handful of low-maintenance, buy-and-hold investments. Moreover, reinvesting dividends and opting for low-cost funds are strategies that help maximize returns over time.

Choices for Streamlined Investing

When it comes to simplified investing, a mix of actively managed funds and passive options can be considered. The City of London and Law Debenture investment trusts are examples of the former, while Vanguard FTSE UK Equity Income Index represents the latter. These investment vehicles are designed to provide ease of diversification while reducing risk, embodying the benefits of multi-asset allocation funds.

Tools for Simplified Portfolio Management

Investors can make use of tools like Vanguard’s Investor Questionnaire to strike a balance between their stock and bond holdings. Moreover, consolidating pensions and Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs), can significantly reduce administrative stress, further simplifying the investment process. Thus, by decluttering portfolios and making strategic choices, investment management can be made less time-consuming and more manageable.

0
Finance Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
15 seconds ago
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
In a significant move that underscores the growing prominence of augmented reality (AR) in the industrial sector, Chinese company Rokid has successfully raised an impressive 500 million yuan ($70 million). The funding round, which was championed by Hefei’s government, is a clear testament to the city’s reputation as a hub for automotive and semiconductor manufacturing
Rokid Raises $70 Million to Drive Industrial Application of AR Technology
European Stock Markets Anticipate Gains; UK Economy Shows Growth
6 mins ago
European Stock Markets Anticipate Gains; UK Economy Shows Growth
NYC Firm Proposes Unprecedented Hanging Skyscraper Tethered to Asteroid
6 mins ago
NYC Firm Proposes Unprecedented Hanging Skyscraper Tethered to Asteroid
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
4 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword?
5 mins ago
Taiwan's Semiconductor Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword?
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
6 mins ago
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
39 seconds
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
57 seconds
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
3 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
5 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
6 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
6 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
8 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
10 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app