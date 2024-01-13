Navigating India’s Tax Laws: The Implications of Gifting Shares

In the complex landscape of India’s tax laws, understanding the nuances of gift tax can mean the difference between a smooth financial transaction and a surprising tax liability. This issue arises for Muralidharan Nair, whose father-in-law, an experienced investor, wishes to distribute his share portfolio, worth around 40 lakh, among family members. The beneficiaries are his daughter, grandson, and granddaughter, all adults, and the daughter is an income tax assessee.

Gifting Shares and Tax Implications

The shares in question were mostly purchased before January 31, 2018. The transfer of these shares will be recorded as a ‘Statement of Financial Transactions’ (SFT) in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) of both the father-in-law and each recipient. However, it will not appear in Form 26AS as there is no tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS) involved. This is where the tax law becomes interesting.

The gifting of shares is exempt from tax under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This provision allows gifts of movable property to specified relatives without tax liability. In this case, shares, which are considered movable property, can be gifted without attracting any tax.

Procedure for Smooth Transfer of Shares

To facilitate a smooth transfer, a gift deed can be executed. This legal document serves as evidence of the transfer and will be useful in case of any future inquiries by tax authorities. It provides a clear record of the transaction and ensures that all parties are aware of their responsibilities and rights.

Post-transfer Tax Implications

Although the gifting of shares is tax-free, any income generated post-transfer is taxable. This means that any dividends earned will be taxed in the hands of the new shareholders. Similarly, any capital gains from a future sale of the shares would be taxable. It is crucially important to note that the calculation of these capital gains would take into account the original owner’s acquisition dates and costs.

This scenario underscores the importance of understanding the tax implications of financial transactions. It’s a case where forethought and planning can prevent potential tax surprises down the line. As India’s tax laws continue to evolve, staying informed and seeking professional advice when necessary remains the best course of action.