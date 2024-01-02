en English
Finance

Navigating India’s Tax Deducted at Source System: A Comprehensive Insight

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Navigating India's Tax Deducted at Source System: A Comprehensive Insight

In the labyrinth of the Indian Income Tax (IT) regulation, the ‘Tax Deducted at Source’ (TDS) system serves as a reliable compass. This mechanism ensures the pre-emptive deduction of tax from an individual’s income by the payer, who then deposits it directly to the government. A wide spectrum of payments, including salaries, interest, commissions, professional fees, royalties, and contract payments, come under the TDS umbrella.

Non-compliance with TDS: A Costly Oversight

Failure to comply with TDS regulations, either by not deducting the tax or neglecting to deposit it with the government post-deduction, can trigger hefty penalties. The Income Tax Act carves out two comprehensive sections addressing the disallowance of expenditure concerning TDS. Section 40(A)(i) negates deductions for payments remitted outside India or to non-residents, provided these are taxable in India. Meanwhile, Section 40(A)(IA) decrees that any sum payable to a resident, subject to TDS, if not deducted or deposited with the government punctually, could invite penalties.

(Read Also: India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather)

The TDS Terrain: Fixed Deposits and Mutual Funds

Delving deeper into TDS, it is important to note its implications on Fixed Deposits (FDs). TDS on FDs, as per the Income Tax Act, is deducted at 10% if the interest earned crosses the Rs. 40,000 threshold. If the investor’s PAN is unavailable, this rate escalates to 20%. For non-resident Indians (NRIs) considering Mutual Funds, TDS, Capital Gains Tax, Tax Return of Income, taxation of dividends, and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) shape the tax landscape. Investment in specific savings instruments like Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) can unlock tax benefits under Section 80C of the Indian Income Tax Act.

(Read Also: Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels)

Crypto Exchanges: The New Front in TDS Compliance

Recent developments signal that crypto exchanges are the latest addition to the TDS conversation. India’s financial intelligence unit issued notices to nine offshore crypto exchanges, including Binance, for contravening regulations on preventing money laundering. The government mandated that all virtual digital assets (cryptocurrency) service providers operating in India register with the financial intelligence unit. Failure to comply, particularly by offshore entities serving Indian users, could mean operating outside India’s anti-money laundering and counter financing of terrorism framework under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

India has introduced a new tax bracket for crypto transactions. Income from the transfer of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) now attracts a tax rate of 30%, plus surcharge and cess. Furthermore, every transaction exceeding ₹10,000 is subject to a 1% TDS. A recent study reveals that between 3-5 million users migrated to offshore entities since the TDS was announced in the Union Budget in February 2022, resulting in a significant government revenue loss.

With the TDS system, the Indian government aims to streamline tax collection. However, the complexity of the system and the heavy penalties for non-compliance underscore the importance of financial literacy and diligent adherence to tax laws.

