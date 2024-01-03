en English
Finance

Navigating Home Renovations in 2024: A Cautionary Guide

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
As homeowners navigate the tumultuous waters of the 2024 property market, careful consideration must be given to potential renovation projects. In a climate of rising inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions, real estate professionals Erin Sykes and Omer Reiner caution homeowners against embarking on costly renovations that may not yield a significant return on investment.

The Hidden Costs of In-Ground Pools

While an in-ground swimming pool might seem like a luxurious addition to a home, homeowners ought to be wary of the associated costs. Beyond the initial installation, maintaining a pool can prove to be a financial burden. Moreover, future buyers may not view a pool as a selling point, given the additional insurance and upkeep expenses it necessitates.

Breakfast Nooks and Square Footage Additions: A Financial Gamble?

Building a breakfast nook, another seemingly appealing renovation, could cost up to $8,000. This investment may not pay off if the addition fails to blend with the home’s aesthetic or doesn’t add significant value. Similarly, adding square footage with a sunroom or extra bedroom may not recoup costs, particularly if the home’s size becomes comparable to others in the area. The potential for return on investment is further diminished by potential zoning compliance issues, permit requirements, and the need for driveway reconfiguration when adding something like an additional garage bay.

Built-In Entertainment: A Worthwhile Investment?

Homeowners should also consider the subjective appeal of built-in entertainment systems and media consoles. While these features can be costly to install, their value may not be universally recognized, as potential buyers may prefer the flexibility to customize their own entertainment spaces.

Smart Renovation Choices in 2024

Instead of opting for high-cost, low-return renovations, Sykes and Reiner recommend investments in low-maintenance or eco-friendly improvements, appliance upgrades, fresh paint, or enhancements in curb appeal. These modifications are more likely to increase a home’s value without incurring excessive costs, making them a more financially sound choice for homeowners in the current market climate.

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

