en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:19 am EST
Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight

Financial experts have voiced their recommendations on the crucial steps to consider before deciding to quit a job, particularly when there isn’t another opportunity lined up. The key advice revolves around prudent financial planning to ensure a smooth transition during periods of unemployment.

Eliminating Debts

One of the primary recommendations, unanimously agreed upon by experts, is to clear all outstanding debts before leaving a job. The aim is to mitigate the financial burden that could potentially escalate during unemployment. The absence of a steady income flow could lead to struggles in maintaining regular debt repayments, hence, paying off all debts is of utmost importance.

Building a Financial Cushion

Experts also suggest laying the groundwork for a robust emergency fund before exiting a job. This fund acts as a financial safety net during unforeseen circumstances. Beyond the emergency fund, it is prudent to have an additional savings buffer in place. Financial expert, Jake Hill, suggests saving at least one paycheck’s worth to bridge any pay gaps in job transitions. On the other hand, Carter Seuthe, CEO, emphasizes the necessity of having several months’ worth of living expenses saved. He cites the risk of potential job opportunities falling through unexpectedly as a reason.

Job Hunt Preparedness

Director of Operations, Ann Martin, advocates for securing the next job opportunity before quitting the current one. This approach helps to avoid income loss and eliminates gaps in the resume. It is also important to be prepared for a job hunt with an updated resume and a strong professional network. Joe Cronin points out that job seekers may need to save for at least six months of living expenses due to extended job search times. This period has potentially increased due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, Te Wu, CEO of PMO Advisory, and real estate investor Paige Robinson stress the importance of speaking with someone who has quit a job before and leveraging social media for advice on transitioning. They also emphasize the need for meticulous budgeting and planning for expenses to determine the duration one can sustain without steady income.

0
Business Finance Job
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
OneBelow Shuts Down Store in Bradley Stoke, Sparking Customer Shock and Potential Lidl Takeover
In a surprising turn of events, major discount retailer, OneBelow has abruptly closed its store at the Willow Brook shopping centre in Bradley Stoke on January 14. The store’s closure was announced unceremoniously through closing-down sale notices, offering shoppers up to 50% off on items. A Legacy of Bargain Shopping The budget retail chain, which
OneBelow Shuts Down Store in Bradley Stoke, Sparking Customer Shock and Potential Lidl Takeover
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
5 mins ago
Utah Legislature Bolsters Bid for Major League Baseball Team with New Resolution
U.S. Economy: A 'Soft Landing' or an Optimistic Mirage?
5 mins ago
U.S. Economy: A 'Soft Landing' or an Optimistic Mirage?
Resilient Construction Industry Offers High-Paying Jobs: Columbus Leads the Way
2 mins ago
Resilient Construction Industry Offers High-Paying Jobs: Columbus Leads the Way
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
3 mins ago
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
5 mins ago
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
40 seconds
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
1 min
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
2 mins
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
2 mins
ASVIL President Underscores the Imperative of Road Safety Best Practices
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
2 mins
Ali Carter Triumphs Over Mark Allen in Masters Snooker Semi-Finals
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
3 mins
Liverpool's Klopp Reveals His Favorite Signing: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
4 mins
Palestinian Footballer Mahmoud Wadi's Personal Tragedy Amidst Asian Cup Preparations
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
4 mins
White House Prepares for Possible Shutdown Amid Budget Tussle
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
5 mins
Nigeria in Focus: Business Leaders Awards 2024 and Political Alliances
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app