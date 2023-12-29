en English
Business

Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive Guide

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season: A Comprehensive Guide

As the year-end holiday season approaches, consumers are grappling with financial challenges. Nearly half report that their financial standing fluctuates seasonally, particularly in December. This grim finding is according to a joint report by the LendingClub Corporation and PYMNTS Intelligence, which indicates December as the peak month for financial distress. A survey from Bankrate echoes this sentiment, revealing that 54% of holiday shoppers anticipate financial strain due to high costs this year.

Navigating Financial Strain During the Holiday Season

Despite these concerns, financial experts advise that starting to save early for holiday expenses can mitigate financial stress and reduce reliance on credit card debt. Additionally, a significant 92% of Americans are cutting back on spending. Many are taking advantage of early holiday sales, with retailers like Target and Best Buy offering early discounts. Giants like Amazon and Walmart are expected to follow suit. The costs of holiday travel are also lower if booked in October, with domestic Thanksgiving fares averaging $268, down 14% from last year, and Christmas fares around $400, down 12%.

Consumer Behavior and Financial Health

As an additional measure to ease financial strain, financial planner Carolyn McClanahan recommends buying gifts throughout the year and keeping an eye on year-end sales. She also emphasizes the importance of planning a gift budget to avoid last-minute, impulsive purchases, which often lead to overspending. This is particularly relevant as a recent survey by GOBankingRates found that about 9% of respondents said their financial situation is the worst it has ever been. Behavioral economist Keisha Blair points to high debt, lack of emergency savings, high debt-to-income ratio, consistently missing bill due dates, lack of a budget, neglecting long-term financial goals, and tapping into retirement accounts for routine expenses as signs of poor financial health.

Financial Strain and Mental Health

It’s crucial to acknowledge the mental toll that the holiday season can take due to financial strain and grief. Mark Hayes, LCSW, underscores the importance of acknowledging these emotions and seeking help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has created a guide with resources for those struggling.

In light of these challenges, it’s important to remember that roughly 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, struggling with credit card payments, and facing increased interest rates. The average credit card balance for Americans is $5,910. Measures such as contacting credit card companies for payment plans, negotiating lower APR, seeking non-profit credit counseling agencies, cutting unnecessary expenses, applying for government assistance, selling unwanted items, and transferring balances to a 0 introductory APR credit card can assist in managing financial strain.

Business Finance Holiday
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

