Business

Navigating e-therapeutics’ Financial Quagmire: Cash Burn Raises Investor Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Navigating e-therapeutics’ Financial Quagmire: Cash Burn Raises Investor Concerns

e-therapeutics (LON:ETX), a pharmaceutical company yet to turn a profit, faces ongoing liquidity concerns amidst increased cash burn. The company’s financial situation offers valuable insights into the risks and potential rewards of investing in cash-burning companies.

The Cash Runway

As of July 2023, the firm boasted cash reserves of UK£25 million and a cash burn of UK£10 million. This combination creates a cash runway of approximately 2.4 years, suggesting the company can operate at its current level without additional funding for this period. Despite this positive aspect, the company’s cash burn increased by 6.4% in the past year, hinting at an increased investment in future growth.

Revenue Concerns

With a low operating revenue of UK£340k, e-therapeutics’ financial sustainability is questionable. This concern is further accentuated by the fact that its cash burn constitutes 21% of its market capitalization, indicating the cash burn’s significant impact on the company’s financial health. Should the need for additional capital arise, the company has two likely options: taking on debt or issuing new shares, the latter could lead to considerable dilution for existing shareholders.

A Warning for Investors

Despite the reassuring cash runway, investors must remain aware of the risks associated with investing in companies with ongoing cash burn issues. For e-therapeutics, the report identifies ‘4 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!)’ for potential investors to consider. These signs point to the need for careful analysis and a measured approach to investing in such companies.

In conclusion, while e-therapeutics’ cash runway of 2.4 years provides a semblance of reassurance, the increased cash burn and low operating revenue signal potential financial instability. For investors, this necessitates a thorough understanding of the inherent risks associated with investing in companies with ongoing cash burn issues.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

