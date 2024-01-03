en English
Business

Navigating Credit Card Debt: Options for Relief

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Credit card debt, a common affliction in the United States, is rapidly escalating, especially when inflation outpaces wage growth. However, hope is not lost for those feeling the pinch, as numerous legitimate avenues for debt reduction exist, even in the absence of government-sponsored credit card debt forgiveness programs.

Understanding Debt Settlement Programs

Debt settlement programs offer a lifeline to those drowning in debt. Experts in these programs assess the debtor’s financial status, devising a feasible payment plan. The debtor then saves money in a dedicated account until a sufficient amount is gathered to propose a settlement to creditors. This method, while seemingly straightforward, carries a risk. It can adversely affect credit scores, and there’s no guarantee creditors will accept the settlement, possibly leading to larger debt or tax obligations on forgiven amounts.

Bankruptcy: A Last Resort

Another more drastic option for debt relief is bankruptcy, which can lead to complete debt forgiveness. However, this step carries severe repercussions for one’s credit score and future borrowing capabilities. It’s a move of last resort, and one that should not be taken lightly.

Alternative Debt Management Methods

For those seeking less drastic measures, alternative methods like debt consolidation loans and programs exist. These may provide some relief without the extreme steps of debt settlement or bankruptcy.

Loan Consolidation Opportunities for FFELP Borrowers

Even though the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) was discontinued in 2010, many people still have outstanding FFELP loans. In response, President Biden announced a limited-time opportunity for FFELP borrowers to consolidate their loans with a direct consolidation loan by the end of 2023, making their payments eligible for several federal loan forgiveness programs.

Debt Relief Companies: A Helping Hand

Various debt relief companies like Accredited Debt Relief, Community Tax, Freedom Debt Relief, and National Debt Relief are stepping in to assist consumers nationwide. Each company offers different services, fees, and availability, and it’s important to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks before deciding on a course of action.

Ultimately, dealing with credit card debt requires careful consideration of all available options and their potential impacts. The path to financial freedom may not be easy, but it is possible with the right guidance and determination.

Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

