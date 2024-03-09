Navigating College Costs: Expert Insights on Parental Contributions and Student Aid Options

As college expenses continue to climb, understanding the dynamics of who pays and how can alleviate some of the financial burdens of higher education. According to Sallie Mae's 'How America Pays for College' report, parents now cover 43% of college costs, with students contributing approximately 11%. However, experts suggest that students have more avenues to contribute than often realized.

Breaking Down the Costs

With families spending an average of $25,313 on college in the 2021-22 academic year, the blend of income, savings, scholarships, grants, and loans is critical. Over 70% of families utilize scholarships and grants, which do not require repayment, showcasing the importance of seeking out financial aid opportunities. Rick Castellano, a spokesman for Sallie Mae, emphasizes early discussions within families about college financing to set clear expectations and explore all available options, including financial aid.

Maximizing Financial Aid

Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant, advises utilizing "other people's money" through financial aid to minimize out-of-pocket costs. With merit-based aid still available, utilizing scholarship matching services can uncover additional resources. Families are also encouraged to appeal to college financial aid offices if they're struggling to afford tuition, potentially securing more assistance.

Student Contributions Beyond Tuition

While parents may bear the brunt of the costs, students can contribute in meaningful ways beyond direct financial payments. Ross Gittell, an economist, notes that many students work while enrolled, which can help cover living expenses or save for future semesters. However, Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, warns that working more than 12 hours a week can negatively impact academic performance, suggesting a balance is key.

Understanding the multifaceted approach to covering college expenses can empower families and students to navigate financial challenges more effectively. By exploring all avenues of financial aid, scholarships, and responsible work-study balances, the dream of a college education becomes more accessible, despite rising costs.