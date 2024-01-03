en English
Business

National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience

In a move set to heighten the holiday cheer, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced its Double Rewards offer for NBO cardholders. This reward scheme, which will run from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, is designed to enhance international Point-of-Sale (POS) transactions during the festive season, allowing both Omani nationals and expatriates to earn double rewards on select debit, credit, and prepaid cards when they shop overseas.

Boosting the Holiday Spirit

According to Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO, this initiative underlines the bank’s commitment to providing innovative and rewarding solutions, aiming to make the festive period more memorable for its customers. The offer includes Infinite, Signature, Platinum, and Gold Credit Cards, as well as Platinum, Signature, Infinite Debit Cards, and Badeel Travel Prepaid Card, with Infinite & Signature Credit Cards offering a rewarding 2% rewards.

Increasing Customer Satisfaction

This campaign, an integral part of NBO’s ongoing initiative, is geared towards increasing customer satisfaction by offering exceptional rewards to its cardholders. The bank has emphasized that the rewards earned would be credited within 30 working days after the campaign ends, ensuring a post-holiday windfall for its customers.

Important Exclusions

However, NBO has stressed that the offer is restricted to in-person international POS transactions and does not apply to e-commerce or online transactions. For additional information or clarifications, customers have been advised to visit NBO’s website, contact the call center, or use the NBO Mobile App.

Business Finance Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

