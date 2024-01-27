Nashik Municipal Corporation Boosts Revenue with Expanded Property Tax Base

In a strategic move aimed at boosting its financial health, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has incorporated 31,933 new properties into its property tax base within the current financial year. This initiative, which is expected to generate an additional revenue of Rs. 53.75 crore, is part of an expansive effort to comply with the 15th Finance Commission's directive. The commission warned that the corporation must diversify and increase its revenue sources to continue receiving funding for its development schemes.

New Revenue Streams

With the inclusion of these properties into the tax base, the city of Nashik has seen a surge in water connections. This is anticipated to contribute an additional Rs. 18 to 20 crore annually in water tax revenue - a significant addition to the corporation's coffers. The tax collection department has not rested on its laurels and is actively working towards a target of 35,000 properties. They project that by the end of March, they will have generated a total revenue of Rs. 60 crore.

A Response to Fiscal Challenges

This push for increased income is born out of the critical financial state of the Municipal Corporation. The need to find new sources of income has never been more pressing. These sources include the licensing fee from new constructions, house tax, water tax, and the expected Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds from the Centre. The aim of these efforts is to prevent the corporation from falling into a precarious financial situation that could hinder the provision of services to Nashik's residents.

Benefits Beyond Revenue

While the primary goal of the initiative is to enhance the corporation's financial stability, it also brings about other benefits. It ensures that more residents contribute to the development and maintenance of the city's infrastructure. Furthermore, it eases the pressure on current taxpayers and equalizes the tax burden across a larger pool of property owners. Ultimately, it improves the quality of life for all residents by ensuring sustainable funding for the city's vital services and development projects.