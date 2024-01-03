Nanostring Technologies Inc’s Stock Price Plunges Amidst Volatile Market

In a volatile trading day, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG), a key player in the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry, saw its stock price plunge by -5.84% at market opening on December 29, 2024, commencing at a modest $0.7806. The stock price oscillated throughout the day, hitting lows of $0.735 and peaking at $0.80 before finally closing at $0.79.

A Year in Review

Over the past year, NSTG’s stock price has weathered a tumultuous journey, fluctuating between $0.47 and a commendable $13.20. The company, a significant employer with a workforce of 703, demonstrated a sales growth of 3.07% over the last five years. This growth has translated into an average annual earnings per share (EPS) of 6.49%.

Financial Highlights

Nanostring Technologies, with a market cap of $36.01 million, boasts 48,118K outstanding shares, a float of $46.60 million, and outstanding shares totaling $46.72 million. The firm’s gross margin stands robust at +48.55, albeit with an operating margin of -119.58, and a pretax margin of -125.12. The company’s institutional ownership is notable at 117.46%, while insider ownership stands at 3.17%.

Insider Transactions and Quarterly Report

Recent insider transactions saw the CFO purchasing 15,000 shares at $5.76 per share, and the President and CEO bolstering their stake by acquiring 30,000 shares at $5.80 per share. The latest quarterly report painted a less than rosy picture, with earnings of -$0.78 per share, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.26.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, analysts predict earnings of -0.54 per share for the current fiscal year and anticipate a growth of 6.49% per share in the subsequent fiscal year. The stock’s quick ratio is 2.02, with a price to sales ratio of 0.22 and a diluted EPS of -3.53. The forecast for the next quarter is -0.64 EPS, and for the next year, it is -1.69 EPS. The stock’s average volume over the past 5 days was 1.47 million, with a year-to-date average of 1.31 million. Volatility remains a factor, with the stock’s volatility recorded at 169.45% over the past 14 days, slightly lower than the 170.32% over the past 100 days.