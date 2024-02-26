Nakilat Announces Strong Financial Results and Dividend Increase at 2024 AGM

As the sun set over Doha, Qatar Gas Transport Company Ltd. (Nakilat), one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping companies, concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 26, 2024, with a series of significant announcements that underscored the company's robust performance and strategic outlook for the future. Shareholders left the meeting with a sense of optimism, buoyed by the approval of key resolutions that reflect the company's commitment to growth, governance, and shareholder value.

Charting a Course for Success

One of the focal points of the AGM was the ratification of the Board of Directors' report, which offered an in-depth look at Nakilat's activities, financial health, and strategic plans for the coming years. The report highlighted the company's resilience and adaptability in navigating the complexities of the global LNG market, which has been subject to fluctuating demand and geopolitical tensions. The approval of the External Auditor's Report, including detailed assessments on Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICOFR) and Corporate Governance, further underscored Nakilat's dedication to transparency and best practices in corporate governance.

Strengthening Shareholder Value

In a move that was particularly well-received by shareholders, the AGM approved the distribution of cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023 at 14% of the capital, equivalent to 14 Qatari Dirhams per share. This decision marks a significant reward for shareholders and reflects the company’s strong financial performance and confidence in its future profitability. Additionally, the AGM saw the release of board members from their responsibilities for the year 2023, approval of their remuneration, and the appointment of KPMG as the External Auditor for the fiscal year 2024, with their fees determined, further solidifying the company's commitment to robust financial oversight and shareholder engagement.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

The AGM's outcomes paint a picture of a company poised for continued growth and expansion. Nakilat's strategic investments in its fleet and operations, coupled with a favorable global LNG market outlook, position it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate potential challenges. The company's emphasis on governance and shareholder value, as evidenced by the approved resolutions, offers a reassuring signal to investors about Nakilat's direction and the integrity of its leadership.

In the grand tapestry of the global LNG market, Nakilat's AGM stands as a testament to the company's resilience, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As stakeholders look to the future, there's a palpable sense of anticipation for what lies ahead, with Nakilat steering a course that promises not just profitability, but also sustainability and innovation in the ever-evolving energy landscape.