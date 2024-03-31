Naira Strengthens to 1,309/$ as CBN, Banks Inject $2.5bn into Forex Market

In a significant move aimed at stabilizing the Nigerian currency, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) along with other banking institutions have recently injected a whopping $2.5 billion into the foreign exchange market. This injection has led to a noticeable appreciation of the Naira, which closed at N1,309 against the United States dollar, marking a recovery from its eight-week low.

Surge in Forex Transactions

Following the Central Bank of Nigeria's strategic interventions, forex transactions witnessed a remarkable increase, soaring by 106% to $857 million at the close of trading activity. This surge not only represents the highest level of transactions since the implementation of new forex policies by the CBN but also the largest turnover recorded since 2021. Such vibrant activity in the forex market underscores the liquidity and investor confidence buoyed by the Central Bank's policies.

Strategic Reforms and Market Impact

The CBN's efforts to stabilize the Naira have been multifaceted, focusing on key reforms such as the unification of exchange rate windows, liberalization of the foreign exchange market, and clearance of FX backlog obligations. These measures have not only facilitated a smoother transaction process for banks and airlines but also significantly boosted market liquidity. As a direct consequence of these reforms, the Naira has shown signs of robust recovery, particularly in the parallel market where it now trades at around N1,280 to the US dollar.

Looking Forward

The Central Bank of Nigeria's aggressive stance on improving the country's forex liquidity appears to be yielding positive results. With the complete clearance of the valid foreign exchange backlog and the implementation of strategic policy measures, the Naira's trajectory seems promising. However, sustaining this momentum will require continuous monitoring of the market and possibly more interventions to ensure long-term stability and growth of the Nigerian economy.