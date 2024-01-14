Naira Scarcity in Lagos Gives Rise to Underground Economy

Amidst the bustling streets of Lagos, Nigeria, an underground economy has taken root, capitalizing on a severe scarcity of new naira notes. Currency hawkers, like ‘Madam Cash,’ have transformed the crisis into opportunity, selling new naira notes at inflated rates, under the guise of a Point of Sale (PoS) service provider.

Madam Cash: The Elusive Currency Hawker

Well-known in the Berger Bus Stop area, Madam Cash operates with a veil of mystery. She doesn’t deal with just anyone. Her business thrives on referrals and large transactions, often involving the exchange of new naira notes and dollars. Despite the inherent risk and the law’s grey areas, her business model has proven lucrative, especially amidst the ongoing cash scarcity.

The Cost of New Notes

The scarcity of new notes has led to high service charges. PoS operators, like Madam Cash, charge exorbitant fees for new notes, further exacerbating an already dire situation. The new notes, which should be readily available at banks, have instead become a hot commodity, driving up their value, and in turn, their cost.

Covert Currency Trading in Lagos

Similar to the Berger Bus Stop area, covert currency trading has also sprung up in other parts of Lagos, such as Yaba. Here, transactions occur discreetly, away from the prying eyes of law enforcement, further fuelling this underground economy. The scarcity of cash, coupled with a desperate need for new notes, has created a thriving market for currency hawkers.

The severity of the cash shortage was recently highlighted when popular comedian, Maleke, lamented his inability to withdraw cash from banks for his father’s burial. His plight, shared with thousands of Nigerians, underscores the dire state of the banking system and the urgent need for intervention.