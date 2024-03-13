Naira Gains Against Dollar in Parallel Market Amidst Forex Policy Changes

Yesterday marked a significant shift in the Nigerian foreign exchange landscape as the Naira appreciated to N1,600 against the dollar at the parallel market, up from N1,620 on Monday.

This development occurs as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies efforts to stabilize the currency through stringent foreign exchange policies, impacting both the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) and the parallel market.

CBN's Bold Move: Electronic Payouts for PTA/BTA

In a decisive policy shift, the CBN has mandated that all authorized dealers, primarily banks, dispense Personal and Business Travel Allowances (PTA/BTA) solely through electronic channels. This move, aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing foreign exchange malpractices, signifies a departure from cash transactions, which have been the norm.

The directive underscores the CBN's commitment to stabilizing the foreign exchange market and mitigating the dollar scarcity challenge that has plagued the nation.

The persistent dollar scarcity has severely impacted importers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) reliant on foreign exchange for business operations. The difficulty in securing funds from both the official and parallel markets has led to increased pressure on these entities, highlighting the critical need for policy interventions.

The CBN's electronic payment directive for PTA/BTA, while aimed at curbing abuse and ensuring efficient fund allocation, also adds a layer of complexity for businesses already navigating a challenging economic environment.

Strategies to Strengthen the Naira

Experts, including former Executive Director of Keystone Bank Limited, Richard Obire, advocate for a multifaceted approach to bolster the Naira. Suggestions include reversing the trend of heavy dependence on imported goods and services, addressing massive corruption-driven capital outflows, and finding innovative ways to enhance the supply of hard currencies.

Additionally, tackling insecurity to boost food production is deemed essential for reducing the demand for imported food, thereby supporting the Naira's value.

As Nigeria grapples with the dual challenges of stabilizing its currency and fostering economic growth, the recent appreciation of the Naira in the parallel market offers a glimmer of hope. However, the sustainability of this trend hinges on the effective implementation of CBN's policies and broader economic reforms. With mindful attention to the complex interplay of factors affecting the foreign exchange market, Nigeria can move towards a more stable and prosperous economic future.