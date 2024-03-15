Naira Experiences Decline Against Dollar Across Markets

The Nigerian naira faced a downward trend against the US dollar in both the parallel market and the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday. The parallel market saw the naira fall to N1,620 per dollar from N1,615 per dollar the previous day. Similarly, in the NAFEM, the naira depreciated to N1,615.94 per dollar, according to data from FMDQ.

Exchange Rate Fluctuations

Data from FMDQ revealed an indicative exchange rate of N1,615.94 per dollar in the NAFEM, marking a notable increase from N1,603.38 per dollar recorded on Tuesday. This indicates a depreciation of N12.56 for the naira. Throughout the trading day, the market experienced fluctuations, with an intraday high of N1,635 per dollar and an intraday low of N1,500 per dollar, resulting in a significant range of N135.

Increased Trading Volume

Despite the fluctuating exchange rates, the volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the market surged by 103.5 percent, reaching $248.75 million compared to $122.18 million traded on Tuesday. This substantial increase in trading activity reflects heightened market dynamics and investor participation amid the currency volatility.

Narrowing Margin Between Markets

As a consequence of these developments, the margin between the parallel market rate and the NAFEM rate narrowed to N4.06 per dollar from N11.62 per dollar observed on Tuesday. This reduction suggests a convergence in exchange rates between the two markets, albeit amidst ongoing fluctuations.

The fluctuating exchange rates underscore the need for continued monitoring and strategic interventions to stabilize the currency and foster confidence in the Nigerian economy. As market dynamics evolve, stakeholders will closely observe developments to assess their impact on various sectors and economic indicators.