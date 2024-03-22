Naira Appreciates to N1,382/Dollar as Presidency Warns Speculators, CBN Clears FX Backlog

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, has seen a significant appreciation against the US dollar, closing at N1,382 in the official market, following the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) announcement of clearing all valid foreign exchange backlogs. This move, part of a broader effort to stabilize the economy, has been met with cautionary advice from the Presidency to currency speculators against undermining the national currency.

Strengthening the Naira

The Naira's appreciation is attributed to increased dollar supply in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, as reported by the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The local currency has rebounded from a record low earlier this year, gaining N500 against the dollar at the unofficial market. This turnaround is largely due to the CBN's strategic interventions, including resolving $7 billion worth of inherited foreign exchange claims, as stated by CBN's acting director of corporate communications, Hakama Sidi Ali.

Impact on the Economy

Nigeria's external reserves have shown a notable increase, further supporting the Naira's strengthening. According to the CBN, external reserves rose by 3.62 percent to $34.37 billion, marking a sustained growth period. Additionally, a significant surge in Diaspora remittances by 433 percent to $1.3 billion in February underscores the increasing confidence in Nigeria's economic stability. The CBN's efforts to clear the FX backlog have been fundamental in enhancing credibility and confidence in the financial system.

Advisory to Currency Speculators

Amid these developments, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, has issued a warning to currency traders speculating on the foreign exchange market. Onanuga advises speculators to sell their dollar holdings promptly, anticipating further appreciation of the Naira. This advice comes as part of a broader strategy to maintain the Naira's positive trajectory and avoid market manipulations that could undermine economic stability.

The Naira's recent gains and the CBN's successful efforts to stabilize the economy are seen as significant milestones towards ensuring long-term financial health and investor confidence in Nigeria. As the Naira continues to strengthen, the focus remains on sustaining these gains through continued fiscal discipline and strategic economic policies.