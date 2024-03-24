NAHCON Announces New 2024 Hajj Fees: Intending Pilgrims to Pay Additional N1.9m

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has updated the financial requirements for Muslims intending to participate in the 2024 Hajj, mandating an additional payment of N1.9 million. This adjustment comes after previous fare settings were affected by exchange rate fluctuations, requiring registered pilgrims to settle the balance by March 29, 2024, to finalize their participation.

Exchange Rate Adjustments and Government Intervention

Following the naira's recent appreciation and negotiations with stakeholders, NAHCON has recalibrated the Hajj fees in line with the current foreign exchange rate. Despite the government's efforts to mitigate costs and the initial fare review in February, the additional charge of N1.918 million is deemed necessary to cover the increased expenses. This decision reflects the broader economic challenges and the commission's commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

New Registrants Face Higher Costs

For Muslims registering for the Hajj for the first time, the financial commitment has significantly increased, with fees now starting from N8 million. This sharp rise aims to address the late remittance of fares and the operational costs dictated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. NAHCON has set a firm deadline for both existing and new registrants to make their payments, emphasizing the importance of meeting these financial obligations promptly.

Options for Withdrawal and Stakeholder Support

Pilgrims who decide against proceeding with their Hajj plans due to the new fee adjustment have been advised to request refunds through their respective State Pilgrim Boards. Additionally, NAHCON encourages stakeholders and state governments to consider assisting pilgrims to manage the increased costs, underscoring the communal spirit of the Hajj pilgrimage. The commission's recent measures, including the potential for volunteer medical teams, reflect a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs for pilgrims.

As the deadline approaches, the implications of these adjustments on prospective pilgrims and the broader Hajj operations remain a focal point of discussion. NAHCON's efforts to balance financial sustainability with accessibility to the sacred pilgrimage highlight the ongoing challenges faced by religious institutions in navigating economic uncertainties.