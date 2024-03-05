Nagaland DGP Urges Bank Officials for Quality Service at Punjab & Sind Bank's New Branch in Dimapur

During the recent inauguration of Punjab and Sind Bank's branch office at Burma Camp in Dimapur, Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP), Rupin Sharma, emphasized the importance of courteous service and vigilant financial transactions. Sharma's remarks highlighted the dual need for banks to offer quality customer service and to actively participate in the detection and reporting of suspicious financial activities. This event marks a significant step in Punjab & Sind Bank's expansion in the northeastern region, with the Dimapur branch being its 32nd in the area.

Advertisment

Expanding Financial Inclusion in the Northeast

Rupin Sharma, addressing the gathering, shared insights on the current state of banking literacy among the populace and the imperative for banks to be accessible and friendly. He also highlighted the importance of banks in facilitating outreach programmes to educate people in remote areas about banking services. The DGP's call for banks to install CCTV cameras for enhanced security further underscored the intertwined roles of banking service excellence and law enforcement collaboration for societal benefit.

On his part, Swarup Kumar Saha, the managing director and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank, delineated the bank's strategy to broaden its presence across the northeastern region. Saha articulated the bank's commitment to financial inclusion by ensuring that banking services reach every community, thereby fostering economic growth and stability in the region. He also shared the bank's recent achievements, including surpassing INR 2 lakh crore in business and upgrading its core banking solution to Finacle 10, demonstrating the bank's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Advertisment

Banking Sector's Role in Regional Development

The inauguration of the Punjab & Sind Bank branch in Dimapur is not just about expanding the bank's network but also about strengthening the financial infrastructure in the Northeast. The move is expected to boost local economies by providing easier access to banking services, including loans, deposits, and internet banking. This is particularly significant in regions where banking penetration is still evolving, and the potential for economic development is immense.

Furthermore, the emphasis on maintaining suspicious transaction records (STR) and the installation of CCTV cameras highlights the growing awareness and efforts to curb illegal financial activities. These measures not only protect the financial system but also contribute to the overall safety and security of the community.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead: Banking and Community Growth

The collaboration between law enforcement and financial institutions, as exemplified by the DGP's participation in the bank's inauguration, sets a precedent for future endeavors aimed at economic and social development. The Punjab & Sind Bank's initiative to expand in the Northeast aligns with the broader goals of financial inclusion, regional development, and the fight against financial crimes.

As Punjab & Sind Bank continues to extend its footprint in the Northeast, its efforts in offering comprehensive banking solutions, coupled with the emphasis on customer service and security, are poised to make significant contributions to the region's growth. The bank's expansion strategy, supported by technological advancements and a focus on customer satisfaction, heralds a new era of banking that is accessible, secure, and tailored to meet the needs of diverse communities.