Nagad and IDLC Finance Partnership Simplifies Financial Transactions

Nagad and IDLC Finance Unite to Simplify Financial Transactions for Customers

In a significant stride towards financial inclusivity, Nagad Ltd, Bangladesh's leading mobile financial service provider, has joined forces with IDLC Finance PLC to streamline financial transactions for its customers. This collaboration, effective immediately, enables Nagad users to manage an array of IDLC Finance services through the convenience of their mobile devices.

Bridging Finance and Technology

The partnership, formalized at IDLC's head office on Gulshan Avenue, was sealed by Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad, and M Jamal Uddin, Managing Director and CEO of IDLC Finance. The agreement empowers Nagad customers to settle monthly installments, loan processing fees, deposits, late payment fees, and excise duties for loans obtained from IDLC Finance, either via the Nagad app or the USSD code *167.

The service extends beyond loan management, offering a seamless savings deposit feature. Customers can now effortlessly deposit monthly savings, with the accumulated amount, inclusive of profits, automatically credited to their Nagad accounts upon maturity. This integration of financial services aims to simplify the savings process, enhancing the security and convenience of financial transactions.

Empowering the Underserved

The Nagad-IDLC Finance alliance is poised to revolutionize the financial landscape, particularly for low-income individuals. By making financial services easily accessible on mobile phones, this collaboration seeks to boost micro-savings services, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development and financial well-being of these communities.

"Our mission is to make financial services more accessible to our customers," stated Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Nagad's Deputy Managing Director. "This partnership with IDLC Finance is a significant step towards that goal, allowing us to extend our reach and impact."

The Future of Financial Services

As the boundaries between technology and finance continue to blur, collaborations like this one between Nagad and IDLC Finance are becoming increasingly common. By harnessing the power of mobile technology, these companies are transforming the way financial services are delivered, making them more accessible, convenient, and secure.

M Jamal Uddin, CEO of IDLC Finance, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our journey towards financial inclusivity. By leveraging Nagad's extensive mobile network, we can bring our services to the doorstep of every Bangladeshi, regardless of their income level or location."

As the Nagad-IDLC Finance partnership takes flight, the future of financial services in Bangladesh looks brighter than ever. With the power of mobile technology and the commitment to financial inclusivity, this collaboration is set to redefine the financial landscape, one transaction at a time.

In the ever-evolving world of finance, Nagad and IDLC Finance are leading the charge, proving that convenience and inclusivity can indeed go hand in hand. As this partnership unfolds, it promises to empower customers, drive socio-economic development, and redefine the boundaries of financial services.