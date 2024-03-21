N32bn Meter Fund Held by Private Firm for 20 Years Freed Under Minister Adelabu's Initiative

In a striking revelation, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu disclosed the recovery of a long-withheld N32bn meter fund, initially earmarked in 2003 for the procurement of three million prepaid meters. This fund, intended to bridge the metering gap within Nigeria's Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including military formations, had remained dormant in a private company's account for over two decades. The intervention by Minister Adelabu marks a significant stride towards addressing the country's metering shortfall and its associated electricity debt challenges.

Unlocking the Stalled Funds

The saga began when the Federal Government, in 2003, entered into a tripartite agreement with Messrs Ziklagsis Network Limited and Unistar International for the supply of three million meters. Despite the allocation of a substantial revolving metering loan of N32bn to kickstart the project, the agreement fell through, leaving the funds untouched in Ziklagsis's account through a succession of bank transitions. Minister Adelabu, upon discovery of the stagnant fund, initiated efforts to reclaim it, including accrued interest, which received presidential approval. This proactive move enabled the release of N12.7 billion in tranches to De Haryor Global Services for the commencement of the metering projects in Army barracks, spotlighting the minister's commitment to resolving the electricity metering deficit.

Addressing the Metering Gap and Electricity Debts

The recovery and allocation of the N32bn fund come at a critical time for Nigeria's electricity sector, grappling with an estimated eight million meter gap and significant liquidity challenges. The minister's initiative not only aims to rectify the metering discrepancies within MDAs but also seeks to alleviate the burden of accumulated electricity debts, particularly within military formations. By ensuring a transparent and efficient distribution of prepaid meters, the government anticipates a more accurate determination of electricity consumption and a reduction in debt accumulation.

Implications for Nigeria's Energy Sector

This development signifies a noteworthy advancement in addressing longstanding inefficiencies within Nigeria's energy sector. By tackling the metering backlog and enhancing accountability in electricity consumption and billing, the initiative is expected to contribute positively to the country's efforts in mitigating energy poverty. Furthermore, the successful retrieval and reallocation of the previously dormant fund underscore the importance of diligent governance and oversight in the management of public resources. As the project unfolds, it holds the promise of fostering a more reliable and transparent electricity supply framework, ultimately benefiting consumers and stakeholders across the nation.

Minister Adebayo Adelabu's decisive action in unlocking the N32bn fund showcases a pivotal shift towards resolving critical challenges within Nigeria's power sector. As this initiative progresses, it will be essential to monitor its impact on reducing the metering gap, addressing electricity debts, and improving the overall efficiency and reliability of the country's energy supply. The broader implications for energy reform and policy development in Nigeria remain a subject of keen interest and optimism.