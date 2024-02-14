MYR Group Inc. to Unveil Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results: A Pivotal Moment in Electrical Construction

February 28, 2024, marks a significant day for MYR Group Inc., as the holding company of specialty contractors in the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the US and Canada, is set to announce its Q4 and full-year 2023 results. The much-anticipated news will shed light on the company's performance in the past year and provide insights into its future prospects.

MYR Group Inc.: A Beacon in the Electrical Construction Industry

MYR Group Inc. has carved a niche for itself in the electrical construction industry by providing top-notch services through its two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). With a strong presence in the United States and Canada, the company has been instrumental in the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of various electrical infrastructure projects.

Transmission & Distribution: Powering the Grid

The T&D segment of MYR Group Inc. has been at the forefront of offering services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As the world transitions towards renewable energy sources and the demand for reliable electricity grows, the T&D segment has played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of electric grids.

Commercial & Industrial: Lighting Up the Workspaces

MYR Group's C&I segment has been responsible for the design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring for various facilities. From office buildings to manufacturing plants, the C&I segment has provided comprehensive electrical solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client.

On February 29, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time, MYR Group Inc. will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 and full-year 2023 results. The event will provide investors, analysts, and other stakeholders with an opportunity to gain insights into the company's performance and engage in a discussion with its management team.