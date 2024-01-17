Myomo Inc Experiences Significant Stock Price Increase; Announces Preliminary Q4 2023 Revenue

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) recently experienced a stock price surge of 8.16%, closing at $4.11 per share. This significant increase marks a noteworthy recovery from its 52-week low of $0.37, yet it remains -35.77% below its 52-week high of $5.58. With an impressive growth of 389.17% in the past six months and an annual earnings growth rate of 55.58% over the past five years, Myomo Inc's stock performance is one to watch, despite recent volatility and a forecasted slight decline in earnings by -0.47% over the next five years.

Key Investors and Stakeholders

Myomo Inc, a publicly traded company with a market valuation of $109.00M, is primarily held by insiders at 14.03% and institutions at 47.93%. Major stakeholders include AIGH Capital Management LLC and Worth Venture Partners, Llc. Mutual funds such as Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund also have significant holdings in the company.

Financial Outlook and Strategic Moves

The medical robotics company recently announced preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, expecting an increase of 14% to 19% compared to the same period a year ago. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has classified the company's MyoPro product as a brace, which can be reimbursed on a lump sum basis, potentially broadening the patient base. The company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, are expected before March 15, 2024.

Capital Raising and Future Plans

In a bid to scale up operations and achieve cash flow breakeven by the fourth quarter of 2024, Myomo Inc has entered into securities purchase agreements for the sale of 1,578,948 shares of common stock at $3.80 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million. The net proceeds will be used to serve Medicare Part B patients, increase clinical reimbursement and manufacturing capacity, and for general corporate purposes. Myomo Inc aims to achieve at least $100 million in annual revenues within the next five years.