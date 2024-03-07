Myomo Forecasts Transformative 2024 with Record Backlog, Enhanced Medicare Access

Myomo, Inc., a leader in wearable medical robotics, announced a promising outlook for 2024, backed by a solid financial performance in 2023 and a strategic expansion in Medicare Part B coverage. Chairman and CEO Paul R. Gudonis highlighted the company's achievements, including a significant reduction in pipeline costs and an 18% revenue growth in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. The introduction of the MyoPro brace to Medicare Part B beneficiaries is expected to be a game-changer.

Advertisment

Financial Milestones and Strategic Achievements

In 2023, Myomo not only increased its total and product revenue by 24% but also achieved a record backlog of 230 patients, indicating strong future revenue potential. The company's efforts in reducing the cost per pipeline add by 16% have streamlined operations, demonstrating a commitment to efficiency and growth. The designation of the MyoPro as a brace by CMS, allowing for lump sum reimbursement, marks a significant leap forward in patient accessibility and financial sustainability for Myomo.

Operational Excellence and Future Outlook

Advertisment

With a robust pipeline and a strategic focus on Medicare Part B patients, Myomo is poised for accelerated growth. The company's proactive approach in filing claims with DME MAC's and receiving payments for MyoPro units showcases its operational efficiency. Looking ahead, Myomo anticipates a revenue increase in 2024, with a significant contribution from Medicare Part B patients, and aims for operating cash flow breakeven by the fourth quarter.

Investor Confidence and Market Impact

The positive financial results and promising outlook have bolstered investor confidence in Myomo. The company's strategic initiatives, including a recent equity offering that raised net proceeds of approximately $5.4 million, underscore its strong market position. As Myomo continues to innovate and expand its reach, it remains a key player in the wearable medical robotics industry, with significant potential for growth and value creation.

As Myomo gears up for a transformative year, the impact on Medicare Part B beneficiaries and the broader market is expected to be profound. With increased accessibility to the MyoPro brace, patients are set to experience improved arm and hand function, marking a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care. Myomo's strategic focus and operational achievements underscore its commitment to enhancing quality of life for those with upper-limb paralysis, positioning the company for continued success and innovation.