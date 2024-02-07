Municipal Market Analytics Advises Caution on 'Do-Good' Bonds: A Deeper Look

The rise of 'do-good' projects in the municipal bond market, where investors are drawn by the promise of higher returns coupled with a positive social or environmental impact, has led to a heightened level of scrutiny from industry experts. Municipal Market Analytics (MMA), a leading provider of independent research, has recommended that investors exercise caution when investing in these types of bonds.

Municipal Bonds and 'Do-Good' Projects

Municipal bonds, particularly Industrial Development Bonds (IDBs) financing energy and recycling plants, have seen an influx of 'do-good' projects. These projects, often labeled as green, promise to generate economic benefits while also contributing towards environmental sustainability. However, MMA notes that these bonds have seen a marked increase in risk, with 45% of first-time payment defaults by IDB borrowers since 2021 being green-labeled.

The Need for Due Diligence

MMA's advice underscores the importance of thorough due diligence when investing in these types of bonds. It is crucial for investors to understand the creditworthiness of these projects, the likelihood of sustained revenue, and the ability to back the bond's interest and principal payments. The firm emphasizes the necessity of comprehensive underwriting and ongoing surveillance of the credit profile of green-labeled IDBs.

Potential Risks and Market Liquidity

While these 'do-good' projects may offer potentially higher returns due to their positive impact on society or the environment, they can also carry increased risks. Some projects might not have a strong financial foundation or may be subject to political and economic fluctuations that can affect their ability to generate a stable cash flow. Moreover, the market for these bonds can be less liquid, making them more difficult to sell, if needed. Therefore, investors are advised to carefully evaluate the specifics of each bond, the track record of the municipality or entity issuing it, and the overall market conditions before making an investment decision.