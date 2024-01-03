en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy Joins LIVA as Non-Executive Board Member

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy Joins LIVA as Non-Executive Board Member

The financial sector in Oman has gained a new stalwart, as Mr. Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy steps into his role as a Non-Executive Board Member to LIVA. The announcement, made on January 2, 2024, comes following a board meeting held on December 13, 2023. The Board of Directors of LIVA, representing Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East), approved Mr. Al-Mughairy’s appointment through circulation.

A Veteran in the Financial Sector

Bringing with him over two decades of experience, Mr. Al-Mughairy is a respected figure within Oman’s financial sector. His seasoned career has seen him holding multiple leadership positions and serving on numerous boards of directors and audit committees. Since 2014, he has held the position of Chief Audit Officer at Oman International Development and Investment Company (OMNIVEST), further solidifying his reputation in the field.

Insurance Authority’s Approval

Adding further legitimacy to the appointment, the Insurance Authority has also given its no-objection. This signifies their confidence in Mr. Al-Mughairy’s capabilities to contribute positively to LIVA’s operations and strategy. However, it’s important to note that this decision is still provisional. It remains subject to ratification at the next General Assembly Meeting, where it will be officially confirmed.

Implications for LIVA

With Mr. Al-Mughairy’s appointment, LIVA stands to benefit from his extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial sector. His proven leadership skills and expertise in auditing and corporate governance will undoubtedly be valuable assets to the company. While the final decision awaits the ratification at the General Assembly Meeting, there is a clear sense of anticipation for the profound impact Mr. Al-Mughairy could bring to LIVA’s strategic direction and growth.

0
Business Finance Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Paycom Software: Robust Fundamentals Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

By Nitish Verma

2024 Global Economic Roundup: From Royal Enfield's Strategy to Emerging Investment Prospects

By Rafia Tasleem

FairPrice Group Launches Initiative to Offer Return Vouchers for CDC Voucher Users

By Waqas Arain

EXO's Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

By BNN Correspondents

Gas Arabian Services Co. Eyes Transition to Main Market of The Saudi S ...
@Business · 2 mins
Gas Arabian Services Co. Eyes Transition to Main Market of The Saudi S ...
heart comment 0
Panerai’s Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Panerai's Expansion in India: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation
Yuno Energy Slashes Electricity Rates, Offering Annual Savings of Over €500

By BNN Correspondents

Yuno Energy Slashes Electricity Rates, Offering Annual Savings of Over €500
Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion

By Hadeel Hashem

Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase for Strategic Expansion
Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently

By BNN Correspondents

Adidas Korea Breaks Away from APAC to Operate Independently
Latest Headlines
World News
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
26 seconds
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
1 min
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
1 min
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
2 mins
Turffontein Race Field Preview: Trainers van Vuuren and Binda Dominate Line-Up
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
2 mins
A Tale of Two Teams: Yankees and Mets Struggle in 2023 MLB Season
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
2 mins
Junior Wrestlers Protest Against Top Athletes, Blaming Them for Lost Year in Careers
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball Games Display Skill and Strategy Across Various Schools
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
2 mins
Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Pandey, Passes Away at 90
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app