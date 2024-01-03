Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy Joins LIVA as Non-Executive Board Member

The financial sector in Oman has gained a new stalwart, as Mr. Muneer Mohammed Al-Mughairy steps into his role as a Non-Executive Board Member to LIVA. The announcement, made on January 2, 2024, comes following a board meeting held on December 13, 2023. The Board of Directors of LIVA, representing Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East), approved Mr. Al-Mughairy’s appointment through circulation.

A Veteran in the Financial Sector

Bringing with him over two decades of experience, Mr. Al-Mughairy is a respected figure within Oman’s financial sector. His seasoned career has seen him holding multiple leadership positions and serving on numerous boards of directors and audit committees. Since 2014, he has held the position of Chief Audit Officer at Oman International Development and Investment Company (OMNIVEST), further solidifying his reputation in the field.

Insurance Authority’s Approval

Adding further legitimacy to the appointment, the Insurance Authority has also given its no-objection. This signifies their confidence in Mr. Al-Mughairy’s capabilities to contribute positively to LIVA’s operations and strategy. However, it’s important to note that this decision is still provisional. It remains subject to ratification at the next General Assembly Meeting, where it will be officially confirmed.

Implications for LIVA

With Mr. Al-Mughairy’s appointment, LIVA stands to benefit from his extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial sector. His proven leadership skills and expertise in auditing and corporate governance will undoubtedly be valuable assets to the company. While the final decision awaits the ratification at the General Assembly Meeting, there is a clear sense of anticipation for the profound impact Mr. Al-Mughairy could bring to LIVA’s strategic direction and growth.