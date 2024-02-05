Multiple Companies Declare Dividend Payments for 2024

In a series of recent announcements, numerous companies have declared dividends, demonstrating their enduring pledge to share profits with their investors. RTX, a corporation with an impressive record of cash dividend payments since 1936, has declared a 59-cent dividend per outstanding common stock share. This will be paid on March 21, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of February 23, 2024.

Dividend Announcements Across Diverse Industries

The Estée Lauder Companies have also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share on both Class A and Class B Common Stock. Set to be distributed on March 15, 2024, this is for stockholders recorded by February 29, 2024. CNA Financial has marked a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, along with a unique special dividend of $2.00 per share. The payment date for this dividend has been fixed for March 7, 2024, for stockholders of record on February 20, 2024.

Magnolia Oil & Gas, showcasing a pattern of growth, has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A common stock, as well as an equivalent cash distribution for Class B units. This dividend, to be paid on March 1, 2024, marks a 13 percent increase from the previous rate. It is the third consecutive year of increases since the company initiated dividends in 2021.

ArcBest and Popular, Inc. Join the List

ArcBest's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents per share, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders recorded on February 16, 2024. Popular, Inc. has announced monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock and Trust Preferred Securities. The monthly cash dividend for the Non-Cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock is $0.132813 per share, payable on February 29, 2024, and the monthly distribution for the Trust Preferred Securities is $0.127604 per security, payable on March 1, 2024.

Other Notable Dividend Declarations

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A at the rate of $15.94 per preferred share. This equates to $0.3984 for each depositary share and will be payable on March 17, 2024. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has confirmed its quarterly cash dividend and declared an annual dividend of US$2.00 per ADS, equivalent to US$0.50 per ordinary share, to be paid in four quarterly installments. The next quarterly installment will be paid on March 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record on February 20, 2024.

It's crucial for investors to note that the views and opinions expressed in these announcements do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. This signifies that the information provided originates from individual companies rather than the exchange itself.