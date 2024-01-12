en English
Finance

MTV Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Face Challenges Selling Unique Octagon-Shaped Home

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm EST
MTV Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Face Challenges Selling Unique Octagon-Shaped Home

MTV’s ’16 & Pregnant’ and ‘Teen Mom’ stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, are grappling with the challenge of selling their historic octagon-shaped home in Croswell, Michigan. Despite a $5,000 price reduction, the house listed since August 2023 has remained on the market without a buyer as of January 2024.

Historic Home with Modern Updates

The couple acquired the unique 1869 property for $220,000 and have since made several updates. Among these improvements are a blue siding exterior, a wrap-around porch, and an interior overhaul. The kitchen now flaunts wood cabinets, a white brick backsplash, and granite countertops. The dining room showcases a noteworthy fireplace, imported from France. Besides the main house, the 15-acre property features a horse stable, chicken coop, shed, and pool.

Real Estate Ventures Amid Financial Challenges

Apart from this property, the couple invested in a new, larger home in Lexington, Michigan, in January 2023. The $435,000 acquisition was a move to provide more space for their growing family. However, these real estate ventures have been compounded with financial hurdles. In 2021, Catelynn and Tyler cleared a federal tax lien of over $500,000. Another lien in 2022 left them owing $321,000.

Public Image vs Financial Reality

Despite their public image of prosperity, financial realities paint a different picture for the couple. Catelynn and Tyler have faced criticism for promoting fundraisers and Tyler’s OnlyFans account while seemingly in a sound financial position. As they continue their efforts to sell their unique Michigan home, their financial journey underscores the dichotomy between public perception and private struggles.

Finance United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

