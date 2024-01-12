MTV Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Face Challenges Selling Unique Octagon-Shaped Home
MTV’s ’16 & Pregnant’ and ‘Teen Mom’ stars, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, are grappling with the challenge of selling their historic octagon-shaped home in Croswell, Michigan. Despite a $5,000 price reduction, the house listed since August 2023 has remained on the market without a buyer as of January 2024.
Historic Home with Modern Updates
The couple acquired the unique 1869 property for $220,000 and have since made several updates. Among these improvements are a blue siding exterior, a wrap-around porch, and an interior overhaul. The kitchen now flaunts wood cabinets, a white brick backsplash, and granite countertops. The dining room showcases a noteworthy fireplace, imported from France. Besides the main house, the 15-acre property features a horse stable, chicken coop, shed, and pool.
Real Estate Ventures Amid Financial Challenges
Apart from this property, the couple invested in a new, larger home in Lexington, Michigan, in January 2023. The $435,000 acquisition was a move to provide more space for their growing family. However, these real estate ventures have been compounded with financial hurdles. In 2021, Catelynn and Tyler cleared a federal tax lien of over $500,000. Another lien in 2022 left them owing $321,000.
Public Image vs Financial Reality
Despite their public image of prosperity, financial realities paint a different picture for the couple. Catelynn and Tyler have faced criticism for promoting fundraisers and Tyler’s OnlyFans account while seemingly in a sound financial position. As they continue their efforts to sell their unique Michigan home, their financial journey underscores the dichotomy between public perception and private struggles.
