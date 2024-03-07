MTS Secures Control of Urent Scooter Service with 5 Billion Ruble Investment

In a significant expansion of its portfolio, MTS PJSC has finalized a deal to become the majority shareholder of the Urent scooter rental service, marking a notable shift in the transportation and tech industry landscape in Russia. Announced in January and concluded with a payment of 5 billion rubles, this transaction elevates MTS's stake in Urent to an impressive 80.58%, securing its position as the controlling shareholder.

Strategic Expansion and Financial Details

MTS's journey to becoming Urent's principal shareholder involved a substantial financial commitment, with an initial 4.6 billion rubles paid in January 2024 and an additional 400 million rubles slated for payment by January 2025. This strategic move not only illustrates MTS's ambition in diversifying its business model but also highlights the growing importance of urban mobility solutions in Russia's tech ecosystem. Prior to this transaction, MTS had invested 740 million rubles for an 11.78% stake in Urent, showcasing its long-standing interest and confidence in the scooter rental service's potential.

Urent's Market Presence and Future Prospects

Since its establishment in 2018, Urent has quickly ascended to a prominent position within Russia's urban mobility sector, operating in 124 cities and boasting a fleet of 100,000 scooters and 3 million users. This expansive reach, coupled with the recent capital influx from MTS, Web Ventures, and VPE Capital in a 2-billion ruble investment round in early 2022, positions Urent for further growth and innovation in the rapidly evolving market.

Implications for the Urban Mobility Landscape

The acquisition not only signifies MTS's growing influence in sectors beyond its traditional telecom roots but also reflects broader trends in urban transportation, where tech companies are increasingly venturing into mobility solutions. With this deal, MTS and Urent are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of urban mobility in Russia, focusing on accessibility, sustainability, and innovation.

As the dust settles on this landmark deal, the implications for Russia's urban mobility and tech industries are profound. MTS's acquisition of Urent not only underscores the telecom giant's diversification strategy but also signals a new era in the integration of technology and transportation. As stakeholders anticipate the next phases of growth, the focus will invariably shift to how this partnership can redefine urban mobility for millions of Russians, setting new benchmarks for convenience, efficiency, and innovation in the process.