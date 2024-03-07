MTS Secures 80.58% Ownership in Urent with 5 Billion Ruble Acquisition Deal

Moscow's digital landscape is witnessing a significant transformation with MTS PJSC's latest strategic move. On March 7, MTS announced the completion of a 5 billion ruble deal to acquire an additional 68.8% stake in Urent, the thriving scooter rental service, elevating its total ownership to 80.58%. This development, initially disclosed in January, positions MTS as the controlling shareholder and underscores the company's ambition to dominate the mobility sector.

Strategic Acquisition for Urban Mobility Domination

MTS's acquisition journey began with an initial 11.78% stake, secured for 740 million rubles. The recent financial maneuvers, including a 4.6 billion ruble payment in January 2024 and a forthcoming 400 million ruble installment due by January 2025, mark a pivotal expansion. Urent's establishment in 2018 and its rapid growth to serve 124 Russian cities with a fleet of 100,000 scooters and a 3 million user base, reflect a lucrative market potential that MTS aims to capitalize on.

Investment and Expansion: A Forward-Looking Approach

The consolidation of Urent under MTS's umbrella was facilitated by a 2-billion ruble investment round in early 2022, boasting contributions from MTS, Web Ventures, and VPE Capital. This funding round not only fueled Urent's operational capabilities but also set the stage for MTS's increased stake and control. By investing in Urent, MTS not only diversifies its portfolio but also taps into the burgeoning urban mobility market, promising enhanced connectivity and convenience for city dwellers.

Implications and Future Prospects

This strategic acquisition by MTS heralds a new era in urban transportation, with significant implications for the mobility market, consumer behavior, and environmental sustainability. As MTS assumes a leadership role in this segment, competitors and startups alike may recalibrate their strategies to navigate the changing dynamics. Furthermore, the expansion of Urent's services under MTS's control could foster innovation, improve urban mobility solutions, and contribute to the reduction of traffic congestion and pollution in Russian cities.

As the dust settles on this landmark deal, the industry awaits the ripple effects of MTS's enhanced stake in Urent. This move not only reinforces MTS's commitment to diversifying its service offerings but also signals a robust confidence in the future of urban mobility solutions. With a keen eye on growth and innovation, MTS is poised to redefine transportation convenience and efficiency, setting a benchmark for others to follow.