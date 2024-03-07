MTS Bolsters Fintech Presence, Secures 88% Stake in Blockchain Firm Factorin Amid Digital Asset Push

In a strategic expansion into the fintech sector, Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Russia's premier mobile service provider, has significantly increased its stake in Factorin LLC, a pioneering blockchain platform specializing in trade finance. This move underscores MTS's commitment to leading in the digital financial space, particularly in blockchain technology and digital assets. Factorin, known for its innovative approach to financing supply chains and factoring, has become a key player in the digital transformation of trade finance.

Strategic Acquisitions and Investments

MTS's journey with Factorin began in July 2021 when it, alongside investment company Digital Horizon, acquired a 51% stake for 867 million rubles. This initial investment marked the beginning of a significant partnership aimed at exploring and exploiting opportunities in the fintech and blockchain arenas. In the latter part of 2023, MTS further cemented its position by acquiring an additional 38% stake in two separate transactions, bringing its total investment to an impressive 88%. These strategic acquisitions were not just financial investments but a clear indication of MTS's ambition to be at the forefront of the digital financial revolution.

Expanding the Blockchain Ecosystem

The significance of these investments extends beyond mere ownership percentages. Factorin's development of a blockchain system for trade finance has positioned it as a leader in the digitalization of financial services. The Central Bank of Russia's inclusion of MTS subsidiary Blockchain Hub LLC in the registry of digital financial asset operators in the summer of 2023 amplifies the importance of this partnership. Blockchain Hub, tasked with operating the DA Hub blockchain environment, showcases MTS's deep dive into the blockchain space, leveraging Factorin's technology to innovate and deliver digital financial assets.

Implications for the Future

MTS's strategic stake in Factorin is not just an investment in a singular company but a testament to its vision for the future of financial services. By aligning itself with Factorin and diving deep into blockchain technology, MTS is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving landscape of digital assets and trade finance. The partnership not only enhances MTS's capabilities in these areas but also sets a precedent for the telecommunications industry's potential role in the digital economy. As the digital financial landscape continues to evolve, MTS's stake in Factorin will likely serve as a cornerstone for future innovations and collaborations in the blockchain and fintech sectors.