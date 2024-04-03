MTN Nigeria Calls Shareholder Meeting Over 2023's N137bn Loss Due to Forex Woes

MTN Nigeria has taken a significant financial hit in 2023, culminating in a net loss after tax of N137 billion, largely due to a staggering N740 billion foreign exchange loss. This financial turmoil has prompted the telecom giant to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) with its shareholders to deliberate on strategies for mitigating the capital depletion experienced within the year. As the Nigerian economy grapples with inflation and currency devaluation, MTN Nigeria's CEO, Karl Toriola, has voiced concerns over the challenging operating environment, further complicated by geopolitical disruptions and cash shortages early in the year.

Understanding the Financial Impact

The telecom firm's financial reports reveal a 22% increase in service revenue, reaching N2.5 trillion, yet the year concluded with a significant loss after tax. The massive forex loss, primarily attributed to the naira's devaluation, has led to a notable depletion in MTN Nigeria's retained earnings and shareholders' fund, turning them negative. This financial downturn has compelled the board to withhold the final dividend for 2023, marking a strategic pivot aimed at preserving the company's financial health.

Strategic Response to Unprecedented Challenges

In response to these financial challenges, MTN Nigeria's management is adopting a multi-faceted approach. This includes sustaining commercial momentum, accelerating service revenue growth, and implementing measures to improve profitability. Despite the uncertain economic landscape, the company is committed to strengthening its balance sheet and navigating through the complexities of high inflation and forex volatility. The upcoming EGM represents a critical platform for engaging shareholders in these strategic discussions, emphasizing collective efforts towards mitigating the adverse financial impacts.

Looking Ahead with Cautious Optimism

As MTN Nigeria braces for a challenging 2024, the focus is on adapting to the evolving economic conditions while maintaining service excellence. The company's proactive measures, including suspending medium-term guidance for EBITDA margins and maintaining service revenue targets, reflect a strategic recalibration in light of the current financial predicament. The board and management's decision not to declare a final dividend underscores a prudent approach to financial stewardship, prioritizing long-term stability over short-term gains.

The extraordinary general meeting scheduled later this month in Lagos is not just a forum for addressing the past year's financial woes but also a pivotal moment for charting a forward-looking course. As shareholders and management converge to discuss possible measures for addressing the capital loss, there's a collective resolve to emerge stronger from the challenges, driven by a shared commitment to the company's future resilience and growth.