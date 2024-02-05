MSG Entertainment Appoints Michael Grau as Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO

In a significant development, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) has proclaimed that Michael Grau will be stepping into the role of Executive Vice President, Finance on February 12th, and will be additionally taking over as the Chief Financial Officer from April 1st. With an impressive career spanning nearly four decades in the finance sector, Grau's appointment marks a momentous occasion in the MSG's history.

Guiding MSG's Financial Future

Grau's responsibilities at MSG Entertainment will be manifold. He will be at the helm of strategic financial oversight, steering the company through financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement. His role will be pivotal in guiding the financial future of MSG Entertainment, a company renowned for its leading position in live entertainment and iconic venues such as New York's Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall.

A Career Adorned with Leadership Roles

Grau's extensive experience and leadership roles in numerous companies make him an invaluable addition to MSG Entertainment. Prior to this appointment, Grau served as the Chief Financial Officer at Altice USA. He also had a notable stint at Cablevision Systems Corporation, which was later acquired by Altice in 2016. His illustrious career includes roles at Winstar Communications and as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche, further strengthening his credentials.

Reporting to the Top

In his new role, Grau will report directly to James L. Dolan, the Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. With a B.B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Hofstra University, Grau's massive wealth of knowledge and experience is expected to provide a robust financial framework for MSG Entertainment, ensuring its continued growth and dominance in the live entertainment industry.